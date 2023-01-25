The Idaho Foodbank ramped up its community food distribution events in 2020 in order to meet a growing need among Latah County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, that need remains and the nonprofit continues to load dozens of cars with free donated food once a month in Moscow. These cars have been showing up consistently during the monthly food distribution at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. ... Legislation that could boost take-home pay for public school employees while potentially reducing local property taxes passed the Idaho House on a 55-14 vote. House Bill 443 is the opening salvo in a multipronged effort this session to reduce health insurance costs for K-12 teachers and classified staff.
Some officers at the Moscow Police Department are sporting shiny new badges to commemorate the department’s 125th year as the “Special Police.” Capt. Roger Lanier said he had been doing some research into the history of the department and its relationship with the University of Idaho several months ago when he came across a picture of the first Moscow police chief, William J. Blacker, taken in 1892, which, he learned, was the year the “Special Police” was founded. When he did the math, Lanier found 2018 would mark his department’s 125th year. ... If the Trans Pacific Partnership among 11 Pacific Rim countries — not including the U.S. — is signed, U.S. wheat may become too expensive in the Japanese market. That could devastate Palouse and other American wheat farmers. Scott Yates, Washington Grain Commission communications director, said the terms of the deal indicate wheat import tariffs on Canadian and Australian wheat would eventually fall by about $65 per metric ton in the Japanese market compared to the U.S. The U.S. is not one of the 11 countries part of the TPP.
Pullman Regional Hospital unveiled its new General Electric Optima MR450w MRI machine to the public Thursday evening during an imaging department tour, which also featured information about the hospital’s CT and nuclear medicine imaging technologies. The 6.5-ton, $1.5 million MRI machine with GEM Suite coil technology has been in operation for about a month. ... There are about 30 new lawmakers in the Idaho Legislature this year, but eight-term veteran Tom Trail said he made a good choice to not run for reelection last year so he could focus his efforts locally. But he’s still getting out to Boise. A moderate Republican from Moscow, Trail said part of his reason for not pursuing another two years as a state representative came from the perception the party had shifted too far to the right and couldn’t cross the aisle to make significant progress.