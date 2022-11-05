It appears Moscow voters made history by electing Julia Parker, Hailey Lewis and Gina Taruscio to the Moscow City Council. For what is likely the first time ever, all of the Moscow City Council seats will be filled by women come January. Current City Councilman Art Bettge will replace Bill Lambert as mayor. That means Parker and Lewis will join incumbents Taruscio, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala on the council. ... The next batch of commemorative military coins at Washington State University will include the country’s newest military branch: Space Force. An updated design ordered by the WSU Office of Veterans Affairs includes Space Force among the five other military branches — Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard — which are noted on the back of the challenge coins. Student veterans receive the coins when they graduate.
Parents may be able to take their children to Moscow’s Indian Hills Park, located at the corner of Indian Hills Drive and Blaine Street, by Thanksgiving. Moscow Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said he expects the playgrounds and safety tile surfacing to be completed next week, depending on the weather. He said the park needs to pass a playground safety inspection before the public can use it. ... Since the early 20th century, what is now called Veterans Day has taken on new names and dates almost as often as it has procured new meaning. Maj. Jake Sandmeyer, of Pullman, celebrated that evolution in a speech during Washington State University’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, hosted by the Associated Students of WSU’s Student Veterans Committee. It was a cold and rainy celebration that included a flag procession march from the top of Terrell Mall to the Veterans Memorial on the WSU campus.
University of Idaho architecture students learned about wood as a sustainable building material when they were challenged to design buildings using Idaho wood. Daniel Temple won first place for his proposed design of the Center for Forest Nursery and Seedling Research facility, which will be constructed as part of the university’s Inspiring Futures Campaign. Temple and his classmates got to know their building material fairly well during the past two months by going to a nursery, forest and sawmill before beginning their designs. ... About 25 volunteers were in the rain on Glenn Terrell Mall, attempting to keep warm inside cardboard boxes and under newspaper blankets. Students recognized National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week by occupying the steps in front of Todd Hall for two hours, despite rain and cold weather.