2021 One year ago

It appears Moscow voters made history by electing Julia Parker, Hailey Lewis and Gina Taruscio to the Moscow City Council. For what is likely the first time ever, all of the Moscow City Council seats will be filled by women come January. Current City Councilman Art Bettge will replace Bill Lambert as mayor. That means Parker and Lewis will join incumbents Taruscio, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala on the council. ... The next batch of commemorative military coins at Washington State University will include the country’s newest military branch: Space Force. An updated design ordered by the WSU Office of Veterans Affairs includes Space Force among the five other military branches — Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard — which are noted on the back of the challenge coins. Student veterans receive the coins when they graduate.

2017 Five years ago

