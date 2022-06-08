2021 One year ago
A five-student team from Garfield-Palouse High School has clinched first place in the Washington State Envirothon Competition and will compete at the national level. The environmental education competition, which happens each spring, invites students in ninth through 12th grades to test their knowledge of ecology-based subjects. As first-place winners, the Garfield-Palouse team, which includes high school seniors Ethan Montgomery, Megan Olson, Austin Jones, Ethan Cook and Garrett Blomgren, will represent Washington schools. ... The city of Pullman is preparing to move forward with projects proposed in the downtown master plan that was created to help enhance the city’s downtown business district. The City Council discussed which projects they would like to prioritize including reconfiguring East Main Street, adding parking to Olsen Street, installing street eateries and enhancing High Street and Pine Street plazas.
2017 Five years ago
It has been more than a year since James Fry, 47, officially took over the reins as chief of the Moscow Police Department from former Chief David Duke, who has since relocated to Alabama. Fry’s swearing-in date was April 19, 2016, but Duke continued to provide guidance and tie up loose ends until he officially retired after 47 years in law enforcement in June 2016. Fry has been with the MPD for more than 23 years, serving in numerous and varying capacities ... Steven Campbell, 8, of Colfax, opened his mouth wide before SmileMobile dental assistant Sandi Walker even had to ask. Walker thanked him for his help and got to work flossing Steven’s teeth. Steven is one of 56 patients to utilize SmileMobile this week, but clinic manager Sarah Beresford said the mobile dentistry clinic can handle at least twice that rate.
2012 10 years ago
Students are gone for the summer, lockers have been emptied and dozens of boxes have been packed with textbooks, laboratory equipment and classroom decorations. The end of the school day Wednesday was the end of an era for Moscow Junior High School, which will reopen its doors to students as Moscow Middle School. Absent next school year will be the ninth-graders who are moving up to Moscow High School — but in their place will be hundreds of sixth graders who will no longer be elementary school students. ... Shona Sorenson, a Pullman resident and avid golfer, noticed a void in Palouse Ridge golf that needed to be filled. So, she started an association to fill it. Three weeks after opening day, the Palouse Ridge Women’s Association now has 50 members and shares support from its home course, nestled in the rolling hills of Pullman. “The purpose of the PRWA is to provide an opportunity for members to improve their golf game in a comfortable environment,” Sorenson said.