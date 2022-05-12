2021 One year ago
Without enough time to plan the National Lentil Festival this year, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce may instead try to organize smaller events in August to welcome Washington State University students back to campus. Pullman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marie Dymkoski discussed this during the chamber’s Pullman State of the City address. “We have not been able to really plan a Lentil Festival as we’ve had in the past, so even if everything got lifted tomorrow, we would not be ready,” she said. “I mean, it takes 10-11 months just to plan from one year to the next.” Instead, she said, the city may partner with local restaurants, retailers and musicians to hold events in smaller settings to welcome back students.
2017 Five years ago
For Rajeswari “Raji” Soundararajan, performing the classical Indian dance of Bharatanatyam is not just a way to showcase the power of art to the community. It has also been a way to recognize and raise money for local charitable organizations and keep Soundararajan steady during some of her biggest life transitions. Soundararajan, 47, will become the first ever performance artist to receive the Mayor’s Art Award in Pullman during the award’s eight-year history. She is being given the award for her direction of the Sudiksha Center for Classical Arts of India in Pullman. ... The halls and wide open spaces of Moscow’s Church of the Nazarene were flooded with young adults about to embark on life’s journey as the 2017 graduates of New Saint Andrews College gathered for their commencement. The atmosphere ranged from giddy to solemn as the graduates accepted hugs and the occasional hair ruffling from friends, family and peers.
2012 10 years ago
Like many who live on the Palouse, Jen Hiebert bikes to and from work as many days as possible. Hiebert, who rides a recumbent trike, relies on smooth, clean sidewalks and easily navigated bike lanes. As an active member of Moscow’s Bike for Life organization, she said there are multiple efforts going on in the city to provide exactly those things. Moscow’s 2009 comprehensive plan included a “multi modal” transportation plan, now known as Moscow on the Move. That plan will attempt to address bicycle and pedestrian mobility in the city, balancing vehicle transportation with other ways of getting around. ... The YMCA at Washington State University announced the appointment of Michelle Eaton as its next executive director and chief executive officer. Eaton received a master’s degree in early childhood education and a doctorate in human services and family relations, both from Kansas State University. She is a Pullman High School graduate and long-time resident of the Palouse.