2021 One year ago
Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams announced he is planning to retire on his 30-year anniversary with the hospital in December 2022. “Through the support of the community and hospital family, we’ve achieved more for a rural critical access hospital than what was thought possible,” Adams said in a statement. “Beyond excellence in healthcare, we have created a culture and collaborative environment that will enable our leaders to continue to be innovative and provide the best healthcare for our region.” ... It’s been almost a year since 15- to 18-year-olds have taken to the fields of play in actual high school sports competitions in the state of Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that seven of the state’s eight regions had met three of the four benchmarks necessary to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, meaning interscholastic competitions officially can begin in most of Washington. “I think it’s great,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “We’ll be able to start football practice, have 6-on-6 volleyball, and soccer games. There’s been a lot of planning taking place for this day to happen.”
2017 Five years ago
More than 50 residents of the Palouse showed their dedication to a cause close to their hearts in Pullman at the area’s Defund Planned Parenthood Protest. Organizer Elizabeth Dickson, 23, said the event was one of about 260 happening nationwide at the same time. “It’s sixth in a series that has been going on for a year and a half,” she said. “The purpose is basically to start a conversation and to keep up pressure, to let people and our nation’s leaders know that we have a voice, and we’re trying to give a voice to those who don’t have one.” ... Americans have been eating genetically modified food for decades, Gretchen Freed told her audience Friday afternoon at Pullman Regional Hospital. Freed, who is seeking her Ph.D. in plant pathology at Washington State University, presented “GMO: Beneficial Friend or Detrimental Foe,” at the hospital’s Wellness For Life series. Genetically modified foods are as close as the supermarket’s bread aisle or produce section, she said. “Most of the corn, soybean, canola, cotton and sugar beets in this country are GMO crops,” she said. “So, are you eating GMO foods? If you buy packaged food, yes, you are.”
2012 10 years ago
Washington is expected to become one of seven states to legally allow marriage between same-sex couples, and while gays and lesbians on the Palouse are expressing their gratification, many are also keeping their expectations level-headed. “I don’t know if a petition to overturn the legislation would pass, but I know there are already opposition groups that are putting money toward that process,” said Heidi Stanton, director of the Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation Resource Center at Washington State University. “By no means is this a certain victory, it’s certainly progress, and it’s excellent that we’re this far, but it’s not certain.” ... Viola resident Derek Pouchnik keeps himself busy with two professions that couldn’t be more different from each other. In his day job at Washington State University, he utilizes his master’s degree in biochemistry and biophysics to run a genomics sequence core laboratory, but in his off-time, he wields axes and chainsaws to compete in professional timbersports events. For the second year in a row, he will be competing at the Stihl Timbersports Series’ western region qualifier.