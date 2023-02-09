2022 One year ago

The Neill Public Library Board voted to let the library director decide the future of a controversial portrait of President Thomas Jefferson that is hanging at the library’s entrance. The painting of the third U.S. president is part of the library’s collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980. There are dozens of art pieces from the collection displayed in rotation on a regular basis. The Jefferson painting, created by Dan Piel, currently hangs at the north entrance of the library. It has drawn criticism from community members concerned about the implication of it being located in a prominent location at the library. ... The history of brucellosis, now one of the most heavily regulated infectious diseases within agricultural sectors, may illuminate more about the current political climate related to COVID-19. During a lecture as part of the University of Idaho’s weekly Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, Kerri Clement, a postdoctoral fellow in UI’s History Department, detailed how the disease contributed to anti-government sentiments in agricultural communities following World War II.

2018 Five years ago