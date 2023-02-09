The Neill Public Library Board voted to let the library director decide the future of a controversial portrait of President Thomas Jefferson that is hanging at the library’s entrance. The painting of the third U.S. president is part of the library’s collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980. There are dozens of art pieces from the collection displayed in rotation on a regular basis. The Jefferson painting, created by Dan Piel, currently hangs at the north entrance of the library. It has drawn criticism from community members concerned about the implication of it being located in a prominent location at the library. ... The history of brucellosis, now one of the most heavily regulated infectious diseases within agricultural sectors, may illuminate more about the current political climate related to COVID-19. During a lecture as part of the University of Idaho’s weekly Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, Kerri Clement, a postdoctoral fellow in UI’s History Department, detailed how the disease contributed to anti-government sentiments in agricultural communities following World War II.
Steve Corr is a big man with a big dog and a big love for the Denver Broncos. His office manifests those things he loves; sprinklings of orange and blue point to his home state; a map of Ireland symbolizes the family bloodline. Above all, Corr has a big heart for people who live with disabilities. And he cannot stand it when people choose not to care about them or their struggles. Corr has a “Do Say, Don’t Say” poster hanging next to his desk at the Disability Action Center in Moscow.
More than 50 years ago, when Gerry Queener was serving in the Navy, he left Japan with his first camera in hand. After about 40 years of taking pictures, Queener has photographed almost 200 species of native wildflowers. Many of them are featured in the Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery. His photos were taken either on his five acres of property near Troy or on trips to Freezeout Ridge, east of Clarkia. The ridge does not lose its snow until July but when it does, it’s a wildflower sanctuary. ... The Latah Trail Foundation has announced Sarah P. Church as their new executive director. A Moscow native, Church brings her passion for trails, strong land use experience and an education in urban planning to this position, a foundation news release said. Her varied career includes work as a public land-use policy analyst, project coordinator and nonprofit administrator. Church said she is excited to contribute to this important aspect of the community. The foundation thanked outgoing director Nora Locken for her hard work and many accomplishments the past five years.