A television show aimed at helping high school students decide where to go to college made a stop in Vandal country. The University of Idaho will be highlighted on “The College Tour,” which will air on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other platforms. Host and co-creator Alex Boylan said each episode of the show tells the story of a different higher education institution through the eyes of its students. “So these are real students — real stories,” he said. ... Sara Beggs has been an educator, curriculum specialist and administrator for 20 years in Southern California and recently, she and her family made the move to Moscow for her new position as executive director at Palouse Prairie Charter School. Beggs’ first day on the job was Aug. 19, and she’s eagerly awaiting the return of the students. “I feel like everything was meant to be,” Beggs said.
2018 Five years ago
While they may have started out the night wearing pristine white shirts, University of Idaho students who attended the Glowrage Paint U Paint Party on the Theophilus Tower lawn did not leave wearing white. Super Soakers filled with nontoxic blue, green and pink paint colored a crowd of hundreds of UI students. The streams of paint were met by bursts of cheers from the crowd each time any of the three colors were shot from the stage. As the evening went on, the music got louder and latecomers ran across the lawn to find some color. ... The Birch and Barley parking lot in Pullman was busy with beer as microbrew enthusiasts dressed up in costumes and competed in the third annual Beer Olympics. The spectacle featured challenges from about a half dozen regional brewing companies. The challenges were open to any Birch and Barley members, also referred to as the Beer Brigade. Some of the challenges included blowing a ping pong ball through a maze, throwing noodles through small holes and hitting a suspended can of sparkling water tied to a string with a dart while it swung back and forth.
2013 10 years ago
Drivers no longer have to carry a pocketful of change to park on the University of Idaho campus this year. UI Parking and Transportation Services has purchased and installed 68 “SmartMeters,” which allow users to pay for parking with a debit or credit card, as well as change. The new meters have replaced all of the previous coin-only machines that, according to the PTS website, were 10 to 15 years old. Unlike those meters, which operated on 9-volt batteries, the new meters will be solar powered. ... Pullman Regional Hospital held a trial-run for a new piece of technology designed to help provide timely treatment to stroke victims. In a partnership with the Providence Telestroke Network, PRH will now be able to provide patients with 24-hour access to neurologists in Spokane who specialize in stroke medicine through the use of two-way video/audio conferencing equipment.