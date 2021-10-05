2020 One year ago today
While the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily stopped activities people enjoy, it has not stopped their creativity. The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow wanted to celebrate that creativity by inviting people to share the artwork they made during the pandemic. More than 50 artists shared their work during the COVID Art Fair held at the nature center. “We’re trying to stimulate some creative expression around the hard times of the COVID situation,” said PCEI board member Brooke Lowry. ... A temporary scarcity of items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer that hit in late March has subsided, but that was only the beginning of the coronavirus-induced shortages that have made day-to-day life more difficult during the pandemic. Half a year after the first cases of the disease surfaced in the region, retailers are reporting difficulties in obtaining items that range from necessities such as cars to extras like pet birds. They are also experiencing challenges getting a host of other products like all-terrain vehicles, fishing tackle, camping gear, canning jars and certain pet supplies.
2016 Five years ago today
The Latah Trail has its first bike repair station thanks to a grant from the Latah County Board of Realtors. The station will allow bicyclists to pump up their low tires and do other minor repairs. Members of the Realtor board dug a hole and poured concrete for the repair station’s foundation last week and installed the full repair station near one of the restrooms on the side of the trail about 5 miles east of Moscow. ... The Moscow Police Department and University of Idaho campus security responded to several reports of people dressed up as clowns both on and off campus, prompting the police department to remind people there is no law against dressing up as a clown, but other related criminal activity such as trespassing, assault and battery, second-degree stalking and injury to or enticing a child will be investigated and charged accordingly.
2011 10 years ago today
Whether they are caught drinking underage, damaging property or trespassing on campus, Washington State University students should expect to be charged a fine this year if they have violated any of the school’s standards of conduct. In the past, only students who broke a rule involving drugs or alcohol lost money in the process. Bernadette Buchanan, director of the Office of Student Standards and Accountability, said that system did not seem equitable. Now, as part of a pilot project initiated through Buchanan’s office, any student found to be in violation of the code will be asked to pay a $100 fine. ... The Palouse Basin Water Summit in Pullman discussed water management practices, future sustainability of the aquifer and where new water sources might be found in the future. Steve Robischon, executive manager for the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, presented participants with results of 1 2010 water use report, which indicates 18 percent less water was pumped than in 1992 when the committee first enacted its groundwater management plan. But water supplies in the upper and lower aquifers are still declining — just more slowly than feared.