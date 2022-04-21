2021 One year ago
Real Life Church is transforming a Pullman building that formerly housed a laser tag business into its permanent home. Two of the church’s pastors said they also hope it can be a place that serves multiple needs for the community. Construction workers have recently begun renovating the 1234 S. Grand Ave. property that Real Life Church bought from the nearby Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership. ... Logos School will branch out from its Baker Street campus and add classroom space on the south end of Moscow after gaining approval from the Moscow Board of Adjustment. The board approved a conditional-use permit application allowing the private classical Christian school serving K-12 students to operate in the former Bonkerz Indoor Playcenter and the Intersect Community Church on South Main Street, south of Palouse River Drive.
2017 Five years ago
Science teachers, professors and researchers from Latah County were among those speaking in favor of reincorporating information about human contributions to climate change into Idaho’s public school standards. Nearly half of the 35 people in attendance at a State Department of Education hearing at Lewis-Clark State College chose to comment, and all were in favor of including language the House Education Committee omitted when it temporarily approved the standards earlier this year. ... More than 20 people, led by Moscow residents, gathered in Sen. James Risch’s Lewiston office for a meeting with staff members from his office, as well as the offices of Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Raul Labrador. Risch spokesman Mike Hanna, Crapo spokesman Tony Snodderly and Labrador spokesman Scott Carlton did not respond to comments, but did accept letters and written statements. Along with serving as a sounding board, the meeting aired residents’ call for town hall meetings with representatives.
2012 10 years ago
A three-ring binder on Superintendent Dale Kleinert’s desk grows bigger by the day as Moscow School District grade reconfiguration plans kick into high gear. “I literally have a 7 a.m. meeting for reconfiguration almost every day,” Kleinert said. Near the end of this summer, Moscow Junior High School will become Moscow Middle School and serve grades 6-8, and Moscow High School will add the ninth grade to become a full-fledged 9-12 campus. ... The University of Idaho released documents detailing a $375,000 settlement with the family of Katy Benoit and agreements to further improve training and safety protocols at the university.