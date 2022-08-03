While Harvard’s water crisis continues, the good news is the town’s HooDoo Water and Sewer District is expected to receive some water and financial relief this week. The pumping capacity of Harvard’s 105-foot-deep well has dropped significantly over the last month from 26 gallons per minute, then to 16 and now to 6 gallons. Michael Lucas, president of the district’s board, said 6 gallons per minute provides residents with about 6,000 gallons of water a day but people are using about 8,000 gallons. ... With grant funding and a partnership with Ziply Fiber, the Port of Whitman County is working toward building fiber-optic networks in and around Pine City and Malden nearly a year after wildfire destroyed both towns. The Port of Whitman County recently received a $1.7 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Economic Revitalization Board to design and construct fiber around the two towns to bring residents high-speed internet.
Construction on the Sangria Downtown LLC mixed-use building is expected to start in September at the vacant lot on the southwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets, co-owners George Skandalos and Carly Lilly told Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Commissioners. Construction was expected to start much earlier but environmental remediation on the site and development plan changes prolonged the construction start time. ... University of Idaho physicist and associate professor F. Marty Ytreberg was awarded a $6 million grant for a project examining changes in amino acids, often called the building blocks of life. The grant, awarded through the National Science Foundation, is expected to increase progress toward the foundation’s goal of understanding the relationship between genetic material and physical characteristics in organisms.
After 50 years of listening to sportscaster Bob Curtis call football and basketball games for the University of Idaho, the time came for friends and family to say a final “good night and good sporting” to the legendary Voice of the Vandals. Curtis died from cancer July 26 at the age of 87. Pastor Lynn Nelson said the service should be “as dynamic as he was.” Curtis announced for almost 20 years alongside Tom Morris, who described the experience as the “most wonderful times” he’d had in the business. ... Moscow High School junior Tori Wheeler still doesn’t know who nominated her to participate in a national youth conference on medicine, but she said the experience reinforced her goal of eventually pursuing a career where she can help others. Wheeler, 16, attended the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine from June 24-July 3 in Los Angeles, one of 10 cities hosting forums this summer. She and her peers were based at the University of California – Los Angeles, where they got a peek at college life by sleeping in residence halls and eating cafeteria meals.