2021 One year ago

While Harvard’s water crisis continues, the good news is the town’s HooDoo Water and Sewer District is expected to receive some water and financial relief this week. The pumping capacity of Harvard’s 105-foot-deep well has dropped significantly over the last month from 26 gallons per minute, then to 16 and now to 6 gallons. Michael Lucas, president of the district’s board, said 6 gallons per minute provides residents with about 6,000 gallons of water a day but people are using about 8,000 gallons. ... With grant funding and a partnership with Ziply Fiber, the Port of Whitman County is working toward building fiber-optic networks in and around Pine City and Malden nearly a year after wildfire destroyed both towns. The Port of Whitman County recently received a $1.7 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Economic Revitalization Board to design and construct fiber around the two towns to bring residents high-speed internet.

