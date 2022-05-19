2021 One year ago
The Pullman Farmers Market returned as a somewhat subdued affair compared to years past, but organizers and attendees say they are hopeful the weekly event will grow in size and activity as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Market Manager Morgan Sherwood said despite revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings, the market will continue to abide by Washington State University guidelines, which includes masking and social distancing. While this first market of the season hosted only five vendors, Sherwood said that number could increase many times over if restrictions are eased and stakeholders feel it is safe to regrow the size of the event. ... Local religious leaders and members of the community urged people to empathize with the Palestinian victims of violence during a rally in Pullman’s Reaney Park. About 60 people of all ages attended the rally to support the Palestinians in the middle of a bloody conflict with Israel that has killed more than 200 Palestinian people, including children.
2017 Five years ago
Candles were lit in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church during a vigil in remembrance of Sgt. Lee Newbill, Crystal Hamilton and Paul Bauer, who lost their lives in the late hours of May 19, 2007. It was the same room where shooter Jason Hamilton had committed suicide early the next morning. Bruce Pitman, a longtime prominent member of the church, was asked to say a few words. As he spoke a candle was also lit for those who were wounded that night, Lt. Brannon Jordan of the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow police officer Bill Shields and university student Peter Hussman. ... Other than finding old-fashioned items at Potlatch Antiques and Second Hand store in Potlatch, customers can also expect to receive free live music from one of the store’s owners, Tracy Kissler. Kissler has been playing the piano since he was 8 or 9 and continues to play all day at his antique store on 230 Sixth St. in Potlatch. “Usually if a customer comes in I’ll play or sing a song or something just to pass time,” Kissler said.
2012 10 years ago
When Moscow High School’s conceptual physics students arrived in class, they were greeted with an odorous cloud of vapor that emanated from the center of the room. The source of the smell was a miniature train car that laid on its side, presumably spilling toxic substances into the surrounding environment. The scene was designed by science teacher Pat Blount, whose students joined sixth graders from Lena Whitmore Elementary School to contain the spill using robots and micro-controllers they had made in class. ... The Washington State University women’s rugby team is nothing short of fierce. After several years of being disbanded, a group of dedicated women reformed the Cougar rugby team in 2006, and within five years that team was a national champion. But it wasn’t always easy. Rugby is a club sport at WSU, which means it is not privy to the luxuries of varsity sports such as funding, access to weight rooms and better practice times on better facilities. Although they don’t have access to such amenities, the WSU “ruggers” still win.