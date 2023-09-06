2022 One year ago

Genesha Mortensen moved into her new office on the University of Idaho campus during the summer with a goal to lay the groundwork for a robust campus recovery system in Moscow. Now, a week into the new school year, she is ready to meet it head on. Vandal Recovery, an outreach program of Latah Recovery Center, moved into the bottom floor of the Center at 822 Elm St. with a goal to create a community around recovery on campus. It is open to any faculty, staff or students on campus, and offers help with drugs and alcohol, mental health and other issues. ... For the past decade, Sam Hunter’s story about a kind, gravely obese English professor trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter has drawn deeply emotional responses from theater audiences from Idaho to New York. This time, the response came at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter, a playwright born and raised in Moscow, watched as comeback-minded actor Brendan Fraser received a more than six-minute standing ovation after the world premiere of “The Whale” at the venerable Italian film festival.

