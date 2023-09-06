Genesha Mortensen moved into her new office on the University of Idaho campus during the summer with a goal to lay the groundwork for a robust campus recovery system in Moscow. Now, a week into the new school year, she is ready to meet it head on. Vandal Recovery, an outreach program of Latah Recovery Center, moved into the bottom floor of the Center at 822 Elm St. with a goal to create a community around recovery on campus. It is open to any faculty, staff or students on campus, and offers help with drugs and alcohol, mental health and other issues. ... For the past decade, Sam Hunter’s story about a kind, gravely obese English professor trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter has drawn deeply emotional responses from theater audiences from Idaho to New York. This time, the response came at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter, a playwright born and raised in Moscow, watched as comeback-minded actor Brendan Fraser received a more than six-minute standing ovation after the world premiere of “The Whale” at the venerable Italian film festival.
2018 Five years ago
The city of Moscow is considering improvements to a crosswalk a handful of residents say jeopardizes the safety of those who use it. Safety concerns of the crosswalk, which spans State Highway 8 near Lieuallen Street and Papa Murphy’s Take n’ Bake Pizza, have been raised to the city of Moscow and the Associated Students University of Idaho. The city of Moscow is now examining different ways to ease residents’ concerns and make the crosswalk safer for motorists and pedestrians. ... With all of his might, 9-year-old Gage Smith pulled on a lead which, on the other end, was harnessed to a very stubborn goat. Wilson, the goat, dug in his hooves as Gage attempted to get him onto the grooming table. Gage said he needed to fluff the hair around Wilson’s ankles and on his tail before showing him in the 4-H Club goat exhibit at the 69th annual Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax. Eventually, Gage’s older sister, Macy Smith, 14, walked over, and the pair lifted Wilson onto the goat stand and strapped him in.
2013 10 years ago
A group of Moscow High School students took their physics class to the water. Around 15 Advanced Placement physics students went to the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center to test out robotic submarines, which they built out of simple materials in one week. The task was to see how quickly the submarines could complete an underwater obstacle course. The robots had to pass through three hoops, collect as many plastic rings as they could, then pass through the hoops again in less than five minutes. Each robot had a wooden pole attached to collect the rings. ... A new program coordinator for local conservation districts has been tasked with improving the banks of the Palouse River and other waterways in Whitman and Garfield counties. Mike Denny has been heading the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program in the Pomeroy, Palouse, Palouse Rock Lake and Whitman conservation districts for nearly two months. The program is designed to help local landowners to improve water quality, reduce water temperatures and improve shorelines along rivers and waters on their land. Prior to accepting the position, Denny spent more than seven years working in Walla Walla’s conservation district as the coordinator for its CREP program.