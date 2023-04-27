Three law students at the University of Idaho filed a lawsuit against school administrators claiming they were punished for expressing their Christian beliefs. The case — named Perlot v. Green after one of the plaintiffs, Peter Perlot, and UI President Scott Green — was submitted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Perlot and the two other students, Mark Miller and Ryan Alexander, are members of the Christian Legal Society chapter at the university.
2018 Five years ago
For Troy Jr./Sr. High School business teacher James Stoner, family and community are not just important in his life — they are prominent in his role as an educator. Stoner, a former physical education teacher for the district and the current business and health teacher, athletic director and dean of students, works alongside his wife, a choir teacher, and his five children, who attend the district as students. “I can’t imagine a better situation than teaching in the same building as my wife and children,” Stoner said. ... Students at the University of Idaho and Washington State University showcased a wide array of engineering-based projects — including a bubbling tank that grows fuel-producing algae, an app that connects struggling mothers and an electrochemical bandage that helps heal chronic wounds — at the UI’s 25th annual Engineering Design Expo and WSU’s 2018 VCEA Capstone Expo. Members of one WSU research team packed shoulder-to-shoulder among hundreds of other engineering students inside the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center to present their design for an electrochemical bandage that inhibits pathogenic biofilms.
2013 10 years ago
The League of Women Voters of Pullman was recently recognized by the League of Women Voters of the United States for significant growth in membership, continued commitment to the community and the mission of the League of Women Voters. In the past year, the League’s membership has grown by 18 percent. Interest in the League has grown because of recent efforts, including a health care panel, a public meeting on genetically modified food and a new directory of elected and appointed officials that is available in libraries and governmental units throughout Whitman County. ... Nicholas P. Lovrich, a Washington State University emeritus professor known as a researcher, mentor, interim chancellor and faculty representative to the state Legislature, recently was honored for a career of significant positive impact on the university. Lovrich began his WSU career in 1977 as an assistant professor in political science. He served as associate chair and director of graduate studies and became director of governmental studies and services, a position he held for more than 30 years.