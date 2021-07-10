2020 One year ago today
The Palouse mayor wrote a letter to the public to address a controversy surrounding the city’s flag policy after flags were absent from downtown during Fourth of July weekend. Kyle Dixon, Palous city administrator, told the Daily News the Palouse Lions Club has been responsible for hanging the American flag, Washington’s state flag and a variety of others downtown during the holiday weekend for years. When the Lions Club chose not to hang the flags this year, Dixon said, it sparked rumors that the city issued a moratorium on displaying flags downtown.
2016 Five years ago today
Muslims and nonMuslims gathered to unite and to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and the conclusion of Ramadan at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman. Eid al-Fitr, which is Arabic for “festival of breaking of the fast,” marks the end of Ramadan — the Islamic holy month of fasting. Many gathered in the Gladish auditorium to listen to speakers, including University of Idaho President Chuck Staben and Asif Chaudhry, retired U.S. ambassador and current Washington State University vice president for International Programs. … Some took time to enjoy the railway history exhibits, some took a ride on the speeders — railway motor cars — and others took in the whole experience at the 12th annual Depot History Day and Speeder Rides on Saturday in Potlatch. The Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group has been restoring the Potlatch train depot off Highway 6 for the past 15 years, and finally finished renovating five office spaces this spring, said Jim West, executive director and founder of the History Preservation Group.
2011 10 years ago today
On the count of three, contestants in the firefighter keg race at Troy Old Timers’ Day took aim at an empty keg, and then at each other. The event was one of the most popular of the day, said Casey Leachman, event chairman and Troy Lions Club president. Contestants donned a firefighter helmet with a visor, held a high-pressure hose and sprayed at a suspended, empty keg, trying to get it closer to the other contestant’s side. In many cases, contestants gave up on the keg and sprayed each other instead. … More than a dozen Idaho school districts have volunteered for an audit of a new system designed to collect and monitor student test scores, attendance and other data from the time they enroll in kindergarten. School administrators and business managers slammed the state’s installation of the new longitudinal data system on surveys earlier this year and complaints have ranged from a lack of training to problems reporting the information being collected. Idaho House Minority Leader John Rusche, D-Lewiston, chimed in with an editorial knocking the state’s handling of the program.