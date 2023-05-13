2022 One year ago

As Pullman Regional Hospital worked its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it leaned heavily on its staff and the community to ensure it could still provide care to the people. To show its gratitude, the hospital unveiled a new COVID-19 tribute wall last week listing the names of nearly 1,600 individuals and organizations that have helped the hospital in some way since 2020. “It’s everybody we could think of,” said PRH CEO Scott Adams. ... The Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm is bringing back its annual spring fair and plant sale after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Paulitz, president of the garden’s board, said while the fair has not taken place the past few springs, the public garden has continued to fill its available plots. Paulitz said there are 100 plots available this year, all are filled, and there is a waiting list in place.

2018 Five years ago