As Pullman Regional Hospital worked its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it leaned heavily on its staff and the community to ensure it could still provide care to the people. To show its gratitude, the hospital unveiled a new COVID-19 tribute wall last week listing the names of nearly 1,600 individuals and organizations that have helped the hospital in some way since 2020. “It’s everybody we could think of,” said PRH CEO Scott Adams. ... The Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm is bringing back its annual spring fair and plant sale after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Paulitz, president of the garden’s board, said while the fair has not taken place the past few springs, the public garden has continued to fill its available plots. Paulitz said there are 100 plots available this year, all are filled, and there is a waiting list in place.
2018 Five years ago
It was a zoo of little firefighters in the making at Pullman's Fire Station No. 1. Vikki Johnson, who coordinated the Fire Station's Open House and all of the booths, said she couldn't have asked for a better turnout or a more beautiful day to celebrate fire safety awareness. Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston said every year his department holds an open house, alternating between the department's two stations, to remind the community they are there and willing to assist in any way they can. ... If there was one thing Tom Mueller left resonating with the graduates of the University of Idaho's class of 2018, it was that they should never settle for ordinary, and instead they should strive for their wildest dreams. Mueller, who was the commencement guest speaker at the UI's graduation ceremonies in the Kibbie Dome, is the co-founder of SpaceX and a 1985 graduate from UI with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Although he came from a humble logging family in St. Maries, Idaho, and was the only one in his immediate family to attend college, Mueller eventually went on to be a rocket scientist.
2013 10 years ago
The first day of the 4A Idaho state golf tournament didn't go as well as Moscow senior Emma Kimberling hoped it would, but when everyone's scores were turned in, she was right in the middle of the pack at the University of Idaho Golf Course. Kimberling, the lone representative for Moscow, finished the first day of competition with a 97 — good for 19th out of 40 girls. Bishop Kelly's Haley Nist led the field with a 75 as the Knights shot a combined 344 for first place in team scores. ... Moscow councilors will consider capping the city's youth scholarship program for 2013 after receiving an increase of $9,000 requests over last year. Popular youth camps comprised the bulk of the increased requests for scholarship funding at $10,252 at the end of April as opposed to $1,140 the same time last year, said Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis.