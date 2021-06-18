2020 One year ago today
The UI has announced it will now offer the state’s first cybersecurity bachelor’s degree program through its College of Engineering. “The Center for Cyber Safety and Education estimates that there’s going to be about 1.2 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2022,” said Alexiss Turner, communication manager for the college. “We’re definitely trying to fill a need — this is something we’ve kind of been leading on for a couple decades.” Jim Alves-Foss, distinguished professor in computer science and director of the UI’s Center for Secure and Dependable Systems, said he taught the university’s first cybersecurity class in 1992. ... Motorists and cyclists will experience a new-look Main Street in Pullman for the next three and a half months. The Pullman Public Works Department began restriping East Main Street from Paradise Street to Grand Avenue to reduce the road from three lanes to two. They also created a 6-foot wide bike lane and added new back-in diagonal parking on the south side of the street.
2016 Five years ago today
Vandal or Bronco sporting events won’t be dry this year, despite the decision by the Idaho State Board of Education to end alcohol sales at pregame events at the University of Idaho’s Fan Zone and Boise State University’s The Huddle. Fans can still bring their own drinks to consume in designated tailgating areas at both campuses. Drinks will also be available for holders of more expensive tickets in the Kibbie Dome’s Lighthouse Center and Bud and June Ford Clubroom, which are touted as a “first class venue for fans to enjoy Vandal football.”
2011 10 years ago today
Washington State University assistant professor Amit Dhingra traveled to Georgia’s Fort Valley State University last year to teach students basic lab techniques. This year three Fort Valley students are spending 10 weeks this summer in Dhingra’s horticulture and landscape architecture genomics lab in Pullman — but they’re doing a little more than just your average lab work that could be found in any textbook. Dhingra’s genomics lab is working on projects that aim to map the apple’s complex genetic information into smaller, more manageable pieces. ... After losing four straight league games, the Pullman Patriots received a three-hit pitching performance from Nick Cundy and jumped out to an 8-0 lead through three innings to eventually invoke the eight-run mercy rule against the Spokane Crew in 9-1 victory in the round robin portion of the Palouse Summer Series at Bailey-Brayton Field. “(The win) is good for our guys just to get that confidence back that we can do things well,” Patriots coach Evan Hecker said.