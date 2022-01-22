2021 One year ago
Two developers from Spokane are looking to breathe new life into a historic Palouse building that is nearly a century old. David Birge and David Griswold want to transform the 10,000-square-foot building on 305 E. Main St. in Palouse into a place suitable for office and retail uses. It may also house apartments on its second floor. Connie Newman, a local realtor, said that after talking to longtime residents and researching photos at the Palouse Newspaper and Printing Museum, they have learned the building was built in 1928. ... Ryan Augusta, a 41-year-old Moscow resident, started U.clean LLC earlier this month. Augusta, a full-time Washington State University student, certified home care aide and single father, said he woke up one morning on his day off one-and-a-half months ago with no desire to go to a laundromat to wash his clothes. The COVID-19 pandemic and caring for his nearly 2-year-old daughter prompted his inclination to stay home. He figured seniors, single mothers and fathers and anyone else who finds themselves too busy or unable to visit the laundromat would benefit from his business.
2017 Five years ago
More than 2,500 men, women and children gathered Saturday afternoon at East City Park as part of the Moscow Women’s March and Rally. “I’ve never seen an event this big in Moscow,” was a common refrain among the rainbow flagged, pink-capped crowd. Singly, in couples, trios and by the dozen they came, of all ages, bounding determinedly through the shin-deep snow with infants strapped across their chests, in wheelchairs on the somewhat clearer sidewalks and with walking sticks overlooking the throng beneath. ... The lower parking lot of Moscow’s Logos School was a joyous mass of humanity, as about 100 people gathered to march against what they consider to be one of society’s great evils — abortion. Hand-lettered signs peppered the crowd, which consisted not only of men, women, teens and preteens, but numerous infants and toddlers, bundled in snowsuits. Once the majority of the crowd had gathered, Linda Geidl, president of the Moscow chapter of Right to Life, took to her megaphone and explained the importance of obeying all laws and not responding negatively to unfavorable responses to the message.
2012 10 years ago
Quick beats and sharp toots of Scottish bagpipes and drums echoed through the empty University of Idaho Student Union Building from a recruiting workshop of the Palouse’s own Border Highlanders Pipes and Drums. With no idea how many people would respond to their invitation to learn the Scottish bagpipes or drums, the Highlanders were surprised when about 20 people showed interest in the instruments. “We are really happy to see this turnout,” said Kirk McMichael, pipe major in the Highlanders.