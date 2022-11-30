One former and two current Moscow High School students received awards this week for their efforts to educate the public and urge local action on climate change. At the beginning of the Moscow City Council meeting Monday night, Al Poplawsky, chairman of the Sierra Club’s local Palouse Group, presented MHS graduate Ilan Carter and current students Nicole Xiao and Devon Conway each with Youth Achievement Awards. … Internet connections are so slow in some Clarkston neighborhoods that families routinely drive their children to the Asotin County Library parking lot so they can do their homework on a network where the speeds are faster. To the west, in Garfield County, a number of people in rural areas don’t have decent cell service. Both challenges are expected to be eased with the infusion of millions in federal dollars earmarked for southeastern Washington. The Port of Clarkston anticipates receiving $3.72 million, and the Port of Garfield is in line for $3.82 million.
Casey Jones has changed almost nothing about his father’s office since becoming manager of Jones Truck and Implement in Colfax in 2012. The only thing that has changed — right down to where chairs are placed in the office, the family photos hanging on walls and the calendar from 1965 — is there is a lot less clutter, the Colfax resident joked. The 43-year-old said he is even still finding stacks of sticky notes in his desk from when his father, Larry Jones, occupied the office. Started by Casey’s grandfather, JTI has been a family run business since 1941. ... The former Elk River Public School is long past its glory days. Drivers entering the small town of Elk River on State Highway 8 will see its yellow siding and brown window trim faded and chipped. The school is wounded, no doubt, and an eyesore for many, but current and previous Elk River residents say the former school on the hill overlooking town was once beautiful both inside and out. Still, painful as it is for them to contemplate, many say the only reasonable path forward is to demolish it for the salvage value of the lumber.
The University of Idaho transportation institute will receive an additional $3.4 million in research funding for environmentally responsible transportation options. The funding will allow UI’s National Institute for Advanced Transportation Technology to run the transportation center for a second year. The center is one of only 10 such facilities in the country. ... As soon as visitors step into the basement of the Colton home of Larry and Deborah Baker, they’re transported to a miniature world from decades ago. In that room, tiny people wait for proportionally tiny trains to arrive, and tiny workers stand ready to load tiny cargo into freight cars. Lights flash and bells ring as the trains begin rolling, making a chugging-along-the-tracks noise that’s unmistakable to anyone who’s ever ridden their full-scale source of inspiration. Larry Baker collects, repairs and displays vintage American Flyer toy trains and is well-versed in the history of the line’s former manufacturer, the A.C. Gilbert Company.