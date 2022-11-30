2021 One year ago

One former and two current Moscow High School students received awards this week for their efforts to educate the public and urge local action on climate change. At the beginning of the Moscow City Council meeting Monday night, Al Poplawsky, chairman of the Sierra Club’s local Palouse Group, presented MHS graduate Ilan Carter and current students Nicole Xiao and Devon Conway each with Youth Achievement Awards. … Internet connections are so slow in some Clarkston neighborhoods that families routinely drive their children to the Asotin County Library parking lot so they can do their homework on a network where the speeds are faster. To the west, in Garfield County, a number of people in rural areas don’t have decent cell service. Both challenges are expected to be eased with the infusion of millions in federal dollars earmarked for southeastern Washington. The Port of Clarkston anticipates receiving $3.72 million, and the Port of Garfield is in line for $3.82 million.

2017 Five years ago

