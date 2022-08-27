2021 One year ago

Nobody knew what to expect going down the gravel road to Logos’ field to watch the Knights play football for the first time in a varsity capacity. Growing pains, a learning curve and almost a Bad News Bears style of play were the expectations for the Knights. But Logos proved why it’s never safe to make assumptions until you see the finished product. Logos looked sharp and got a convincing victory in its season opener against Timberline, 58-26. “I have a great coaching staff with me,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “They really put in the work to make sure these guys are ready and prepared every day and it showed tonight.” ... Reduced hours at restaurants and empty spaces on shelves at stores are two symptoms of a national labor shortage creating struggles for numerous employers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Valley Vision President and CEO Scott Corbitt said he often encounters business owners who have struggled to fill jobs recently. “It’s virtually every employer (who) is facing challenges,” Corbitt said. “It’s not an isolated issue.”

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you