Nobody knew what to expect going down the gravel road to Logos’ field to watch the Knights play football for the first time in a varsity capacity. Growing pains, a learning curve and almost a Bad News Bears style of play were the expectations for the Knights. But Logos proved why it’s never safe to make assumptions until you see the finished product. Logos looked sharp and got a convincing victory in its season opener against Timberline, 58-26. “I have a great coaching staff with me,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “They really put in the work to make sure these guys are ready and prepared every day and it showed tonight.” ... Reduced hours at restaurants and empty spaces on shelves at stores are two symptoms of a national labor shortage creating struggles for numerous employers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Valley Vision President and CEO Scott Corbitt said he often encounters business owners who have struggled to fill jobs recently. “It’s virtually every employer (who) is facing challenges,” Corbitt said. “It’s not an isolated issue.”
Small mobs of University of Idaho students roamed North Almon Street in Moscow, dressed in white T-shirts and prepared to face the task ahead of them: learning how to paint a house in the late August sun. It was the 28th annual Paint the Palouse event, a service project hosted by the UI’s Housing and Residence Life that seeks volunteers to paint houses for those in need. ... Anna-Maria Shannon’s journey at the Washington State University Museum of Art perfectly fits the definition of working your way up the ranks. Shannon moved to Pullman just shy of 22 years ago when her husband, Garren Shannon, began working for WSU. With a degree in art history from the University of Puget Sound already under her belt, she said she decided to call up the university museum to see if it had any job openings or volunteer opportunities. The museum started her out as a volunteer, before hiring her as its docent coordinator. From there she continued to move up the steps of the administrative side, and now is serving as interim director.
Potlatch School District administration and staff breathed a sigh of relief as voters approved a crucial levy just one week before school starts. About 67 percent of the 1,244 school district patrons who participated in the election voted for the levy, which asked for $1.3 million to save school programs, electives, sports and teachers’ jobs.