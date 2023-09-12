2022 One year ago

Republicans have held the lieutenant governor’s office in Idaho for nearly 45 years, but Scott Bedke isn’t counting on history to put him in the winner’s circle this year. Bedke, 64, has been campaigning as hard for the position as he did for every other office he’s held during his nearly 30 years of elected service. That includes time on the Oakley City Council, as well as 11 terms in the Idaho House of Representatives. He’s also a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association and former director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. ... A team of Washington State University researchers have developed a fast way to convert a common plastic into a high-quality resin. The “simple and efficient” method turns a biologically based plastic used in disposable silverware and food packaging into resin for three-dimensional printers, according to a WSU news release. The study was led by Jinwen Zhang, a professor in the WSU School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and has been published in the journal, Green Chemistry.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you