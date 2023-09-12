Republicans have held the lieutenant governor’s office in Idaho for nearly 45 years, but Scott Bedke isn’t counting on history to put him in the winner’s circle this year. Bedke, 64, has been campaigning as hard for the position as he did for every other office he’s held during his nearly 30 years of elected service. That includes time on the Oakley City Council, as well as 11 terms in the Idaho House of Representatives. He’s also a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association and former director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. ... A team of Washington State University researchers have developed a fast way to convert a common plastic into a high-quality resin. The “simple and efficient” method turns a biologically based plastic used in disposable silverware and food packaging into resin for three-dimensional printers, according to a WSU news release. The study was led by Jinwen Zhang, a professor in the WSU School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and has been published in the journal, Green Chemistry.
2018 Five years ago
The amount of time residents can store vehicles, trailers and RVs on public streets and in public parking lots in Pullman was nearly cut in half Tuesday night. The Pullman City Council unanimously voted to reduce the amount of time vehicles can be stored on public streets and lots from seven days to four days. The ordinance was originally approved by the city council May 29 and was supposed to take effect in June, but, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said, the proper code sections were not included in the previously approved ordinance, which meant the city council needed to vote on it again. ... Washington State University President Kirk Schulz and Provost Dan Bernardo hosted the first pair of 19 scheduled town hall meetings and WSU’s budget woes and increased enrollment were at the center of the conversation.
2013 10 years ago
Food and fun returns to the fairgrounds today with the official beginning of the 2013 Latah County Fair. The space between the swine, cattle and sheep barns was a scene of mayhem as 4-H and FFA participants of all ages spent the afternoon wrestling about 160 pigs into outdoor stalls so they could be hosed off with water. Some pigs went peacefully, while others turned in circles and blocked walkways, simultaneously creating a cacophony of squealing. “They can be stubborn sometimes — and very loud,” said Boazie Gileer, 12, of Troy.