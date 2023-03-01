Almost a decade ago, Pullman High boys basketball coach Craig Brantner sometimes would walk into his locker room before tipoff and think, “Holy cow. We’re having too much fun in here instead of focusing on the game.” But that group of players wound up winning back-to-back state titles. So Brantner isn’t terribly concerned his 2021-22 team “likes to have fun and joke around.” That’s not the only similarity between this Pullman team and the ones that swept to the school’s first two state championships, in 2013 and 2014. ... Nearly three months after the Pullman City Council confronted Ziply Fiber representatives about complaints from Pullman customers, the internet provider came back to address how it responded to those issues. Ziply representatives Tom Murn and Rob Vigil heard strong criticism from the council for problems that arose during Ziply’s construction project to install fiber internet infrastructure throughout Pullman. These problems involve a variety of issues including damage to homeowners’ yards, slow cleanup efforts and not giving property owners advanced notice of work.
Thanks in part to the Moscow High School Buddy Club, Moscow’s first wheelchair-accessible park swing will be installed this year at East City Park. “There’s nothing for children in wheelchairs to go swing,” Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said, “so it was just a natural progression, and we’re trying really hard to be accessible in all of our facilities, and that includes our parks and playgrounds.” Lena Werner, Buddy Club co-president and MHS senior, said the idea stemmed from the club’s adviser after she and her daughter saw a video clip online about a wheelchair-accessible swing. ... The Latah County prosecutor’s office has selected Ashley Jennings as its new senior deputy prosecutor. Jennings, who is currently serving as a deputy prosecutor with the department, will replace outgoing Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mia Vowels, who is expected to start her new position as Moscow’s city attorney. “This seemed like the ideal transition,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said. “I really didn’t want to disrupt what was working so well. All of the other attorneys in the office agreed that she would be the best candidate.”
Texas Tech University announced Friday it roped University of Idaho President M. Duane Nellis into accepting the same position in the Lone Star State, but he didn’t go without a struggle. “He was not an applicant, just to make that clear,” said Bob Lawless, a search consultant with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. “In all fairness to Dr. Nellis, he was not at all looking for another job. He was identified by people across the country.” ... The Women’s Resource Center at Washington State University has received the Diversity and Inclusion Award from the National Council for Research on Women. The award recognizes a center that has “diversified its leadership, governance, administration and/or its program, policy, advocacy or research activities to incorporate people from underrepresented groups. Particular consideration is given to programs that address historic exclusions in the U.S., such as race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability and/or that work across generation and class.”