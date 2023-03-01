2022 One year ago

Almost a decade ago, Pullman High boys basketball coach Craig Brantner sometimes would walk into his locker room before tipoff and think, “Holy cow. We’re having too much fun in here instead of focusing on the game.” But that group of players wound up winning back-to-back state titles. So Brantner isn’t terribly concerned his 2021-22 team “likes to have fun and joke around.” That’s not the only similarity between this Pullman team and the ones that swept to the school’s first two state championships, in 2013 and 2014. ... Nearly three months after the Pullman City Council confronted Ziply Fiber representatives about complaints from Pullman customers, the internet provider came back to address how it responded to those issues. Ziply representatives Tom Murn and Rob Vigil heard strong criticism from the council for problems that arose during Ziply’s construction project to install fiber internet infrastructure throughout Pullman. These problems involve a variety of issues including damage to homeowners’ yards, slow cleanup efforts and not giving property owners advanced notice of work.

2018 Five years ago