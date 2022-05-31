2021 One year ago
Renovating and repairing the historic Spalding Presbyterian Church, located just off U.S. Highway 95 near the Nez Perce National Historical Park, is less an urgent duty to Marjory “Marge” Hyde than an obligation of the heart. Hyde, 74, who grew up in a small house near the church, which was founded by the Presbyterian missionary Henry Spalding in 1876, was baptized in the church when she was 1-month-old. ... From helping to guide the aircraft to counting swimming pools, three local girls thoroughly enjoyed their brief time in the mostly blue skies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hannah Aiken, 12, Ella Tretheway, 12, and Claire Ledgerwood, 11, took flight for about 30 minutes from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in a 1955 Cessna 170, courtesy of the Lewiston chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The free flight was a reward for the girls’ hard work participating in SeaPerch, an underwater robotics program for K-12 students.
2017 Five years ago
Priscilla Wegars has made a career out of exploring and sharing the history of Asian workers and culture in the Inland Northwest. That passion to keep digging was recently recognized when the 77-year-old Moscow resident was named one of 12 recipients of this year’s Idaho State Historical Society’s Esto Perpetua award, which translated means “let it be perpetual.” ... More than 60 Moscow School District students gathered Tuesday morning at Phillips Farm, just as students have for the past 20 years, to take a closer look at the natural world and all of the animals, vegetables and minerals so often overlooked on a casual nature stroll. Moscow High School teacher Lee Anne Eareckson watched as her group of honors biology students took the role of teacher with dozens of Lena Whitmore second-graders.
2012 10 years ago
Dennis McConnell will retire as executive director of Gladish Community and Cultural Center after shepherding the landmark Pullman building through seven years of improvements. McConnell, 60, is leaving Pullman to take care of his parents in Florida, but will retire on a high note, he said. The Friends of Gladish Board of Directors recently paid off the last of a $450,000 loan borrowed 15 years ago, so the annual payment of $49,000 can now go toward fixing up the decades-old building. ... Washington State University received a $25,000 grant from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to provide scholarship support for Native American students. The grant will assist five students with $5,000 scholarships beginning in the fall of 2012. There are currently 215 students attending WSU who have self-identified as being Native American.