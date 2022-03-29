2021 One year ago
Katie Wheatley was named Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman 2022. On her way to the title, Wheatley won three of the five judged categories — Talent, Scholastic and Self-expression. Wheatley also won the program’s Spirit Award, voted on by this year’s program participants. Hannah Krantz was named Pullman’s first alternate. She also won the Interview category. Maysen Anderson was named second alternate. ... Joel Dahmen, who played baseball and football at Clarkston High School but excelled on the golf course and was a two-time state champion with the Bantams, won his first PGA Tour title, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, by one shot.
2017 Five years ago
Glittering rectangles, circles and strips of glass in myriad colors created a rainbow of creative options for a class of third-grade artists at the Lena Whitmore Elementary School library in Moscow. Idaho Falls-based artist Lizette Fife was on scene, sharing her artistic expertise with a fused glass project, thanks to a grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Artist in Residency project. Fife said she will complete the firing of the pieces — one for every student participating — and fuse them all together to form a glass mural to add to the school’s other art pieces. ... The Pullman Civic Theatre is looking to transform Pullman’s historic downtown Audian Theatre into a home for the arts with a little help from the community. The refurbished building would be called the Audian Performing Arts Centre — led by a nonprofit organization with its own board — that could host arts performances and festivals from around the state, project head and PCT board treasurer Kristin Lincoln told the Daily News.
2012 10 years ago
The Moscow branch of the Latah County Library will be getting an exterior makeover this summer through city and grant funding. Accessibility to the library meets ADA requirements. However, its walkway has been in need of improvements for some time, said Tom Grundin, city parks and facilities manager, especially the stairs. “The area that most people utilize when they enter the building needs improvements,” he said. ... Washington State University celebrated 122 years as an institution, and as part of the event Student Alumni Ambassadors distributed free slices of cake made by staff at the Compton Union Building. Five sheets of carrot, chocolate and lemon cake detailed with crimson and gray flowers, frosting and sprinkles were handed out on the Glenn Terrell Mall.