2021 One year ago
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport took another step in its pursuit of securing direct flights to Boise. The Airport Board gave the airport permission to spend $25,000 to advertise flights to Boise if an airline agrees to offer that service in Pullman. The airport will also waive the landing fees that the airline pays for two years. Airport Director Tony Bean said these steps will incentivize a carrier like Alaska Airlines to bring these flights to Pullman. .... Despite some residents’ concerns about water supply, traffic and growth, the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approving a planned unit development and preliminary plat of a 2.16-acre development on the corner of Third Street and Mountain View Road. The acreage is planned to be subdivided to create 10 twin-home parcels, four townhouse parcels and one Neighborhood Business parcel as part of the Harvest Hills First Addition. Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray said the type of development proposed in the Neighborhood Business parcel has not been determined.
2017 Five years ago
Not many children are willing to get to school early to study world geography and culture just for fun, but 10-year-old Nathan Elbracht and more than three dozen others do so at least twice a month with the Jefferson Geography Club. Elbracht huddled over a yellow construction poster he and 9-year-old Nelly Peng created to showcase at the club’s open house event. Elbracht and Peng are two of about 40 third- through fifth-grade students who gather at the end of a Jefferson Elementary School hallway twice a month in “Fort Doumit” — a reference to Lewis and Clark-related state history lessons currently underway in the fourth-grade classroom — to participate in the club. ... Brent Stacey, strategic adviser for the Idaho National Laboratory, gave high praise to University of Idaho senior engineering students after learning about their projects displayed inside and outside the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus. Creative engineering minds showed off their senior capstone projects at the 24th annual Engineering Design EXPO, hosted by the UI College of Engineering. Stacey, the event’s keynote speaker, spoke about transforming the United States’ approach to control system cybersecurity.
2012 10 years ago
Every fall, millions of parents send their children out the door for the first day of public school. But since the 1990s, many families are opting instead to teach their children at home. Becky Fender of Moscow is in the latter group. The Fender family is not critical of the public school system — brothers Zach, 17, and Andrew, 16, both chose to attend public school this year. Fender’s husband, Paul, has worked as a junior high school teacher in the past. According to a survey conducted through the U.S. Department of Education, the number of parents who choose to homeschool their children has grown since the agency began collecting data in 1999. ... When Mary Carloye moved to Pullman in 1962, she said the area that now holds the city’s new Grand Avenue Greenway was not a pleasant place for passersby. Carloye serves as a board member for the Pullman Civic Trust, a group that has worked since 1983 to help the community, in part by developing trails for residents’ recreational use. Volunteers have continued to develop usable green spaces along area waterways. The Greenway, just east of Grand Avenue’s intersection with Ritchie Street, was the final segment to be added to the eight-mile Pullman Loop Trail, which circles the College Hill neighborhood and the Washington State campus from its starting point downtown.