2022 One year ago

Finding available child care is an ongoing struggle for parents nationwide, but Peace Lutheran Church hopes to ease some of that frustration in Colfax. The church, which has a congregation of around 40 people, has about 5,000 square feet of largely unused space in its basement. It’s looking to convert that into a licensed day care center that would serve roughly 40 children ranging in age from infants to 5 years old. Pastor Ian McMichael has been meeting with community and business groups for the past few months, letting them know about the project and trying to build support. ... Earlier this month, more than 300 Idaho doctors signed a letter urging the revision of Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions. The group, which calls itself the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, cited a lack of legal protection for doctors providing emergency care as a major concern. “The Total Abortion Ban outlaws the abortion of any type of ‘clinically diagnosable pregnancies’ without any exception for serious, life-threatening pregnancy complications,” the letter stated.

2018 Five years ago

