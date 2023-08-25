Finding available child care is an ongoing struggle for parents nationwide, but Peace Lutheran Church hopes to ease some of that frustration in Colfax. The church, which has a congregation of around 40 people, has about 5,000 square feet of largely unused space in its basement. It’s looking to convert that into a licensed day care center that would serve roughly 40 children ranging in age from infants to 5 years old. Pastor Ian McMichael has been meeting with community and business groups for the past few months, letting them know about the project and trying to build support. ... Earlier this month, more than 300 Idaho doctors signed a letter urging the revision of Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions. The group, which calls itself the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, cited a lack of legal protection for doctors providing emergency care as a major concern. “The Total Abortion Ban outlaws the abortion of any type of ‘clinically diagnosable pregnancies’ without any exception for serious, life-threatening pregnancy complications,” the letter stated.
2018 Five years ago
Jon Oatley is trying to devise ways to feed a growing world and to that end, he has genetically modified pigs to be sterile. “We’re working on a project that we call ‘surrogate sires,’ “ Oatley said. “What it is, is we’re trying to generate male livestock — cattle as well as pigs — that don’t produce their own sperm.” With the use of an advanced gene editing technique called CRISPR, famously used in next-generation cancer research, Oatley said he is able to “knock out” the gene that creates the starting point for sperm production. ... The Saint Ignatius Hospital, which is located in Colfax and infamously known for its haunted excursions, is currently closed to public tours. Unified Executive Director of the Colfax Chamber of Commerce Valerie Gregory said a ghost hunt this upcoming weekend will be the last tour hosted in the haunted hospital for the foreseeable future. Gregory said the chamber has agreed to host the tour only because it had previously auctioned off the tour. Gregory said the former hospital is currently for sale and the chamber is waiting to see if a new buyer is found before scheduling more haunted tours.
2013 10 years ago
University of Idaho freshmen joined members of the Moscow community in beautifying the 1912 Center grounds. Volunteers, 54 freshmen and 28 others, were on hand planting, digging, raking, watering and performing other landscaping work on the south and west side of the historic building. Members of the Moscow Central Lions Club and Heart of the Arts, a nonprofit organization that operates and maintains the 1912 Center, assisted the students while providing them with food and refreshments. ... Crowds of students and residents from around the community looking for an evening of music and gifts gathered in front of the University of Idaho Theophilous Tower lawn for Palousafest. UI student groups as well as local businesses filled the lawn and part of Sixth Street with 180 tables. Many visitors were seen carrying bags filled with candy, school supplies, water bottles and various trinkets that were handed out for free at the tables.