Even though his campaign for the U.S. Senate is a longshot, Scott Trotter, of Lewiston, believes voters are tired of the way the government is currently running and willing to take a chance on a newcomer. Trotter, 55, is running in a field of five Republican candidates for the seat currently held by Sen. Mike Crapo. Besides the five Republican candidates, one independent and two Democratic candidates also are vying for the position. Trotter has never held elective office before. Trotter said the idea of tossing his hat into the ring against Crapo crystallized in a moment of inspiration last summer. ... Gary Rubens first considered attending college in 1981 after he graduated from Issaquah (Wash.) High School, but even after being accepted to Washington State University he found the cost of the college education too much to afford. Rubens instead chose to enter the workforce, where he would build a successful lighting supply company, ATGStores, based in Kirkland, Wash., which he sold to the Lowe’s Corporation in 2011. This sale got him thinking about what he wanted to do next. It was in 2016 when Rubens, who now lives in Bellevue, Wash., said he started his classes at the WSU Global Campus.
2018 Five years ago
Moscow resident Roberta Radavich wonders what the world would be like if more people dressed the way they wanted. Radavich, who is self-employed, has already made the decision to dress how she wants. She said others might not have the same luxury or may fear repercussions for breaking social norms. But at the 45th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, she was one of many to express herself through her clothes. Radavich attended the fair at East City Park on Saturday in a partially handmade, golden-hued gown she stitched together from clothes she found at thrift stores. She said clothes don't have to be boring - they can be fun. ... Pruden's Purple tomatoes, puppy treats and peanut brittle; locals shopped it all Saturday at the grand opening of the 2018 Moscow Farmers Market on Main Street, which brought fairer weather than last year's drizzly opening. While the long-awaited homemade trinkets and smells of food grabbed the attention of many, others were captivated by the market's street performers, who brought music, dance and craftsmanship to the vendor-based event.
2013 10 years ago
Ryan Lane must have felt like the luckiest person on the planet midway through a recent round of bowling at Zeppoz. The amateur bowler had entered himself and his father into a national contest, one in which 500 lucky winners would be given an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas. The key to winning? Each two-person team had to bowl the highest number of pins above their average. Unlike every other participant, however, Bob Lane had no idea he was even a contestant. ... When Kristine Felix stared at the runway during her pole vault routine she knew the pressure was on. The freshman had struggled to put everything together in any single meet, and was in danger of missing out on the NCAA Regional tournament. Felix, who was ranked 39th in the region, was only a few performers away from failing to make the 48-person field. But with so much riding on her pole vault at Idaho's Vandal Jamboree, Felix delivered her best performance of the year. Her height of 13 feet, ½ inch was a season best, and all but assured her of qualifying for regionals.