2021 One year ago
In the flush of victory, most first-time champions at the Idaho state track meet will assure you they’d just fulfilled a long-contemplated goal. Isabelle Raasch didn’t dream of doing that. “I wasn’t really expecting to win,” she said with a wide smile, “but I’m excited I did.” The Troy junior shrugged off wet, windy conditions to claim the girls’ Class 1A triple jump title with an inexplicable school-record mark at the Idaho small-school meet at Middleton High School. She won by almost a foot at 34 feet, 8½ inches, breaking the Troy record by 3½ inches and her personal best by more than 20 inches. ... Pullman’s police chief said this week that his officers and staff have not been immune from the criticism lobbed at law enforcement the past year or more. But while attitudes toward police may have soured across the country — and in the opinion of some residents locally — the Pullman community generally has shown support for the men and women who patrol the city, according to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins
2017 Five years ago
Members of Marines of the Palouse gathered in the parking lot near the Moscow WinCo before embarking on the 8-mile trek to Birch and Barley restaurant in Pullman, many with 50 pounds of food on their backs for a Moscow food bank. Ted Owens, 38, said the group decided to put a military-style spin on the traditional food drive. The volunteers met members of Moscow’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church at the restaurant about 1 p.m. where they donated all the food they had packed from Moscow to the church’s food bank.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman High School golfer Riley Devine has been fighting to compete at the state championship for the past four years. After carding an 82 and finishing in the top 22 at last week’s regional tournament, Devine finally earned that spot at today’s title tournament in Puyallup. Devine was happy with the outcome at regionals in Yakima, but he said he could have performed better. While three Pullman girls golfers — Becky Birchett, Olivia Kromm and Nicole Welter — qualified for the girls’ state championship in Tacoma, Devine is the lone Pullman boy to earn such honors, giving him extra one-on-one time for training with his coach, Craig McCormick. The two spent the weekend preparing for the challenges to come.