The Pullman City Council wants more time and public input before deciding to move forward with the proposed Lawson Gardens event center project that was approved by voters in 2018. The original design for the Lawson Garden House was a 3,815-square-foot indoor space intended for weddings, meetings and special events. Rising construction costs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the architect, Design West Architects, to draw up other, less expensive designs for the proposed Lawson Garden House. ... As a wildfire approached her Moscow Mountain rental home Monday, Ruth Garfield smelled smoke but was unsure of how close the danger truly was. Ruth lived in the home with her husband, Paul, her parents, who are in their 90s, and two adult daughters, one of whom has special needs. The family headed to the relative safety of Mountain View Park. Ruth said she and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.
The past year has been exhausting for Ben Bechard, but likely one he will never forget. The 26-year-old Moscow man recently returned to the Palouse from a roughly 850-mile bike ride along the coast from Portland to San Francisco, completing the scenic ride in under two weeks. Before that, he volunteered for almost six months on a hospital ship docked at the large port city of Cotonou, Benin, on the west coast of Africa. “Now we’re back to normal,” said Bechard, who works at Moscow Building Supply while taking two online Lewis-Clark State College classes as he begins his journey to becoming a nurse. “It’s time to embrace normal life.” ... Longtime Moscow Bear football fans might notice something a little different when they show up at the home game against Clarkston High School. Attendees will enter through a newly constructed entrance, including an ADA-compliant ramp, stairs and a ticket booth on the west end of the field near the Moscow Middle School parking lot. District operations director Charlie Gerke told the Daily News the ramp has “been on the radar for a few years” now.
There are two numbers professor Barry Moore is proud of in his scuba instructing career: 6,500 and zero. The first number reflects how many students he has certified through the beginning scuba diving class at Washington State University since 1982 — a number that places him among the highest performing instructors of all time, according to the National Association of Underwater Instructors. But Moore is most proud of the fact that none of those certified students has ever had an accident.