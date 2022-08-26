With time and a little luck, two Moscow college students hope a series of trades that began with a green, retractable ballpoint pen will end with them acquiring a functional, flight-worthy airplane. Elijah Lindstrom and Seth Thoburn said they’re only a few trades deep but the quest is going far better than expected — they’ve already traded their way to a 2018 MacBook they said is worth around $300. ... It’s been 10 years since 22-year-old University of Idaho student Katy Benoit was murdered outside her home just a few blocks from campus, and university leadership said in the time since, it has ratcheted up campus safety efforts across the board. A memorial service attended by friends and family of Benoit was held on the UI campus near a marble bench shaded by trees and erected in her honor a handful of yards from the school’s Administration Building.
Student minority groups made their demands known to Washington State University leadership Friday during a sit-in outside the Office of the President amid what they say are acts of racism at WSU. It was an emotional event that left several protesters and Kimberly Anderson of the Office of Equal Opportunity in tears as students chanted, carried signs and shared stories of racism they had experienced on campus. “I’m promising you that we will make a difference,” Anderson told protesters with tears in her eyes. ... It was all glitter, love and rainbows at the Palouse Pride Festival as everyone from out-of-state drag queens to Moscow City Council members took the stage at East City Park in Moscow to celebrate LGBTQ pride. Andriette Pieron, owner of Andriette’s Bed, Book and Bicycle in Moscow, took to the streets on a bicycle and glittering wings strapped on her back. She would be a dragonfly in the march, she said.
It was appropriate a jazz band was playing at the final concert of the 1912 Center’s summer plaza music series. That’s because the concert was preceded by a ceremony dedicating the plaza to Linda Blackwelder Pall, widely regarded as the savior of the building and well-known lover of jazz. “Linda has been a mover and a shaker,” said Mary Dupree, a longtime friend of Pall’s. ... It didn’t take new Pullman football coach Dan Lucier long to take notice of big Joel Paul. “It was my first day here at the end of May when I was just meeting the kids down in the theater,” he said. “I saw a great, big, strong athletic kid.” As loud as Paul’s 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame makes him on the football field, he’s a quiet, reserved teenager. That is, except when one asks him about what he wants out of football in his final year.