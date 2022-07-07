2021 One year ago
Pullman Regional Hospital will ask the public to vote on expanding the hospital’s taxing district. The hospital’s board of commissioners officially voted to place the issue on a special election ballot. The expansion vote would include 1,670 voters in the Pullman School District boundary who are not in the hospital’s current taxing district. The current district only includes property within the city limits of Pullman. Only those 1,670 people will be asked to vote on the issue. ... Bees are the superstars of the pollinator world, receiving all the glory and attention from scientists for the part they play in nature, however scientists at Washington State University have found other insects may deserve a large slice of the credit as well. While bees are undoubtedly more efficient pollinators, thanks to feather-like hairs encircling their bodies, among other advantages, a recently published study out of WSU found that more than a third of the insects visiting flowers were not bees, and may have a significant part to play in transporting pollen from plant to plant.
2017 Five years ago
Whether called the summer slide, brain drain or learning gap, the lack of education instruction during summer vacation can take a toll on information retention by K-12 students. According to a recent study by the Wallace Foundation, a national philanthropy organization focused on education and the arts, many students come back to class one month behind where they left off in the spring. “Read books, go to the public library,” Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey suggested. ... Longtime Gritman Medical Center Board of Directors member B.J. Swanson severed all ties between herself, the hospital and its board in a resignation letter she submitted. Swanson served as a board member for 19 years, including 15 years as its chair. Swanson was recently removed as an officer of the 10-member board of directors, but she still held a position on the 40-member general membership board. Swanson was replaced by Greg Kimberling last year as the board’s chair.
2012 10 years ago
When Jack Nelson was a boy, he attended the first grade in a tall, white school house on Burnt Ridge Hill in Troy. There were four children in his first grade class and about 30 in the entire school, which had classes through the eighth grade. Compared to Jack’s adolescence growing up on a farm, his wife LaRita’s childhood in Troy made her more of a “city girl.” LaRita, now 76, was raised in town, not far from her mother’s store of women’s apparel on Main Street. For many years of memories in Troy and continuous involvement in the community, Jack and LaRita have accepted the role of the Grand Marshals in the Troy Old Timers’ Day Parade. ... Having volunteered at the St. James’ Episcopal Rummage Sale for the past 31 years, Sylvia Hutton has become its expert in dishes, knickknacks, florals, holiday decorations and artwork. “We enjoy it,” Hutton said as a group of volunteers began setting up for the three-day event this week at Beasley Coliseum. “It gets into your system and you can’t get it out.” This is St. James’ 83rd year holding the sale, and there are one or two parishioners left who remember the earlier, much smaller events.