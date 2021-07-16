2020 One year ago today
Michael McGriff says he will best be able to deliver instruction to University of Idaho students in the fall if he is not dead. McGriff, a nontenured assistant professor of the University of Idaho English department, recently wrote a letter to UI administrators to express his concern with the plan to move forward with in-person instruction this fall. The letter came in response to a questionnaire sent to UI faculty designed to gauge feedback for the UI’s plan to resume in-person instruction in a limited fashion this fall. … The owners of a new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pullman have been taken aback by the kindness of their customers. Greg and his wife, Gena Sheen, opened the soccer-themed Red Card Pub & Grub in June. It was supposed to start operating in April until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to delay the opening, Greg said. Despite their fears about starting a business under uncertain circumstances, the Sheens say the restaurant has enjoyed early success thanks to local residents.
2016 Five years ago today
The only words shared as more than 100 protesters set out on foot from Beasley Coliseum headed toward downtown Pullman were those printed on their signs. Plain and colorful, painted and printed, the protesters held them high in seemingly tireless arms beneath the summer sun. Messages included “White silence = violence,” “No justice no peace” and “The system is guilty.” The event was one of many taking place across the U.S. in response to the recent deaths of black Americans at the hands of those who vow to serve and protect. … Veterans organizations need to start talking about suicide among former soldiers and what to do about it, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, told the 98th Annual American Legion Department of Idaho Convention. While veterans from all over the Gem State were happy to see each other for the annual event, there weren’t any smiles when it came to addressing issues with Veterans Affairs hospitals and veteran suicide. Crapo said veteran suicide is happening in many Idaho communities and throughout the nation.
2011 10 years ago today
The U.S. Forest Service approved an addition to its 2008 feasibility analysis for the proposed Upper Lochsa Land Exchange this week, which addresses a proposal to keep a land swap between Western Pacific Timber and the Forest Service isolated to acreage in Idaho County. That initial proposal was for the Forest Service to exchange WPT land on the Upper Lochsa, potentially with 28,000 acres of National Forest parcels in Latah, Benewah, Clearwater, Bonner, Idaho and Kootenai counties with 18,000 acres analyzed in the 2010 DEIS. The proposal would not affect 2,600 acres of national forest in the Latah county borders … Palouse Fire Crew Squad Boss Jon Jameson knows what it’s like to watch someone’s home burn in a wildfire. The 20-person, type II initial attack Palouse Fire Crew is responsible for prescribing fire preparation and implementation in the Clearwater National Forest, including slashing hazardous fuels, thinning trees, creating fuel breaks, conducting ongoing safety training for new and old firefighters alike and other work on the Palouse Ranger District — work that can alleviate large-scale fire damage to the forest, or prevent it entirely.