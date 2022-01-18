2021 One year ago
If not for the taps behind the counter, you might think Pour Company in Moscow is a coffeehouse. Small tables line the walls and friends catch up in cozy corners over frothy pint glasses. On a recent weekday afternoon, the space was filled with sunlight and quiet chatter. “It’s not really your average bar,” says owner Stefan Yauchzee. The beer bar opened at the end of April this year, in the middle of Moscow’s coronavirus shutdown. Pivoting to takeout-only as soon as Pour Company opened wasn’t what Yauchzee had in mind when his personal dream finally became a reality.
2017 Five years ago
The Washington State University College Republicans aren’t blind to the recent fiasco at University of California at Davis, where protests led to the cancellation of a talk by far-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, but they don’t expect similar unrest at WSU. Jacob Garren, a WSU freshman and member of the College Republicans, said his group is not aware of any plans for protests of the Breitbart News editor and far-right public speaker, as they had been when the group raised a Trump Wall on WSU campus in the fall. “For the wall event ... there were these organized Facebook groups that were going to protest it and we haven’t seen any of that,” he said. ... A leaky 1912 Center roof is scheduled to be replaced this year with a proposed roof that is expected to last twice as long as the current one. Moscow city councilors approved authorization to proceed with the project and issue a request for bids during the city council meeting. The estimated cost for the project is $181,570 if an R-Mer Lite metal roofing system is selected. The metal roofing system comes with a 30-year warranty compared to the current single-ply roof, which usually has a life expectancy of 12-15 years. The previous roof was removed and replaced with the current roof in 2001.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow Valley Transit riders could experience some route change if the Regional Public Transportation board proceeds with a plan to add bus access to Walmart and QuickCARE on the west side of town. Valley Transit Director J.R. Van Tassel said the proposed changes are the result of a directive from the board to establish service to Moscow Family Medicine’s QuickCARE facility, the new Walmart store and other businesses located off Warbonnet Drive. Moscow Valley Transit’s two routes do not travel that far west. ... The Western Athletic Conference honored three University of Idaho track athletes. Freshman Ben Ayesu-Attah and senior Jeremy Klas claimed the Verizon WAC Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, respectively, while junior Kristine Leonard earned the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honor.