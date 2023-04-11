In a discussion regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Latah County commissioners awarded grant money Monday to a local food bank and heard a proposal for an affordable housing project in Moscow. The commissioners awarded $25,000 in ARPA money to the Moscow Food Bank to support its efforts to expand into an adjacent vacant house. Latah County Grants Administrator Christina Mangiapani said the county has awarded $6.6 million of its $7.79 million in ARPA funds in the past year. ... The remains of a man discovered near the Powell Ranger Station in 1984 have been positively identified as a 26- to 27-year-old Oklahoma man who went missing shortly after his discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1982. Lieutenant Jerry Johnson of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains, dubbed “Mr. Bones,” were that of Roger Brian Bennett, who is believed to have died in 1982.
2018 Five years ago
With a bevy of projects scheduled for 2018 and hints of development yet to come, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson’s State of City Address portrayed a city poised to enter a new era. With Evolve on Main’s large mixed-use facility due for completion this fall, Johnson said the atmosphere on Pullman’s Main Street is about to change radically. “It’s going to be transformational, it really is,” Johnson said. “When you have something like this come to downtown Pullman — it’s going to bring apartments, about 85, plus retail on the bottom floor — things are going to start happening.” ... Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Executive Director Tony Bean and Moscow City Councilors see the importance of Pullman to Boise flights, but whether the idea will take flight is still up in the air. Bean said he is scheduled to meet with Alaska Airlines officials early next month, and services to Boise will be one of the topics discussed. He said the airport touches base with its lone carrier around this time of year, and adding Boise flights is always a discussion point.
2013 10 years ago
Relay for Life events around the world have a new theme this year — Go the Distance. The theme comes from the song “Go the distance,” featured in the Disney movie “Hercules.” Members of the University of Idaho men’s music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia will perform an a cappella barbershop version of it during the Latah County Relay for Life. ... Latah County Republican commissioners say they will likely follow the direction of a dispatch center consolidation study advising against contracting with Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center, which matches the sentiments of the sheriff whose opinions affected the report’s recommendation.