2021 One year ago

The Idaho State Board of Education approved a temporary change to the way K-12 public school funding is allocated. Instead of using daily attendance averages to calculate the distribution of funds, the board unanimously voted to use full-time student enrollment to determine where state funding goes this school year. “I think we’ll have a lot of relieved superintendents and business managers,” board President Kurt Liebich said after the vote. ... The University of Idaho medical education building will be named after longtime benefactor Durward Huckabay, while P1FCU scored naming rights on the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center. Both actions were approved during the State Board of Education meeting. The Huckabay family established the Durward A. Huckabay scholarship endowment in 2019 to benefit students of UI’s WWAMI medical education program.

2017 Five years ago

