A local conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency incorrectly granted a Clean Water Act permit to the Idaho Transportation Department for its project realigning U.S. Highway 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow. Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit March 22 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. The case is the fourth time the nonprofit group has challenged plans to reroute the last two-lane sections between Moscow and Lewiston and expand it to four lanes. ... The health and success of Idaho’s staple crop is receiving renewed support with the launch of the new University of Idaho Seed Potato Germplasm Laboratory. The $5.6 million lab opened its doors to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with potato-themed desserts and guided tours of the new space. The Seed Potato Germplasm Program aims to “establish, maintain and distribute disease-free germplasm and mini-tubers for domestic and international seed potato growers and researchers.”

