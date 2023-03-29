A local conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency incorrectly granted a Clean Water Act permit to the Idaho Transportation Department for its project realigning U.S. Highway 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow. Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit March 22 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. The case is the fourth time the nonprofit group has challenged plans to reroute the last two-lane sections between Moscow and Lewiston and expand it to four lanes. ... The health and success of Idaho’s staple crop is receiving renewed support with the launch of the new University of Idaho Seed Potato Germplasm Laboratory. The $5.6 million lab opened its doors to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with potato-themed desserts and guided tours of the new space. The Seed Potato Germplasm Program aims to “establish, maintain and distribute disease-free germplasm and mini-tubers for domestic and international seed potato growers and researchers.”
2018 Five years ago
While marijuana stores seem to be blooming like crazy in and around Pullman, one will be closing its doors. We’re Just Buds employees and property managers confirmed Wednesday the death of the store’s owner — Len Breuer, 85, of Spokane — will result in the closure of the business. The closure marks the first marijuana retailer to close its doors in Whitman County. ... After almost a decade of serving specialty sandwiches, paninis and other foods and beverages, Tim and Judy Bickford are selling their restaurant, Mugshots Filling Station, in downtown Troy. The married couple said the primary reason for closing is Judy’s eyesight has been diminishing in recent years and continuing to operate the restaurant would be too difficult for the small town business owners.
2013 10 years ago
The aromas of traditional African dishes permeated the air while the upbeat sounds of the Sesitshaya Marimba Ensemble energized the crowd in Moscow Middle School’s gym during the third annual Africa Night. Students skipped and danced to the music, while others filed through the food line, gathering samples of African food prepared by their peers. Parents sat with their children at tables draped in black, yellow and green paper surrounded by posters covered in details about every African country. The posters and food were both parts of projects presented by Moscow Middle School seventh-graders in Jason Albrecht and Matthew Haley’s world geography classes. ... When basketball players on the 1988 Palouse Pacers returned to school for the ninth grade, they had quite the story to tell about their summer vacation. Unlike many of their classmates, who would have felt privileged just to go to Disney World or New York, the Pacers visited the Soviet Union — something few Americans their age had ever done. David Baumgartner first got the ball rolling by getting in touch with one of the aides of Washington native and Congressional Majority Leader Tom Foley. His work paid off when the Pacers, a team of 12 local children, were given a $25,000 grant, making it possible to visit the Soviet Union.