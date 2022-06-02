2021 One years ago
Pullman’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will return to its original home at Sunnyside Park this summer. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce announced the location in a news release. The fireworks were launched from Steve Mader’s property north of Pullman last year because COVID-19 restrictions prohibited people from gathering in the park. Chamber Executive Director Marie Dymkoski said Sunnyside Park is the preferred location because fireworks shot from there are more visible to a large number of residents than other areas of the city. ... In a difficult year for K-12 schools around the world, staff members at Paradise Creek Regional High School in Moscow say not only did their students survive — they thrived. Because of its size, the alternative high school was able to continue to deliver in-person instruction four days a week throughout the year. However, school officials said it was still a year of adjustment. Like other schools, students and staff had to incorporate more online learning into their curriculum than usual and persevere through pandemic-related restrictions.
2017 Five years ago
As their final assignment, fourth-graders at Palouse Prairie Charter School are preparing to paddle the canoe they hand-built around Chief Timothy Park and camp out at Hell’s Gate State Park this weekend. Members of the 10 person class sprinted one-by-one onto the playground, beaming as they gazed upon the cedar-plank, David Thompson-style canoe sitting on a sawhorse in the yard. The students have been building the canoe together. Teacher Renee Hill’s arms bristled with goosebumps and tears filled her eyes as she spoke of the project, a hands-on manifestation and conglomeration of typical fourth-grade studies: math, language and writing, reading and Idaho history. ... Eleven people have donated nearly $1,000 in five days to a GoFundMe account for Zach Frasure, the 16-year-old Genesee boy ejected from a friend’s vehicle on May 25.
2012 10 years ago
For college students who don’t want a three-month break from school every year, Washington State University’s summer session poses many advantages. But it is not necessarily cheaper. “I know it’s been prohibitive in a sense,” WSU Summer Session coordinator Ben Perkins said. “The summer tuition rate has historically been the part-time rate for the fall and spring semesters ... so if you take more than (10 credits) it ends up being a little more expensive at the resident rate.” Regardless of the rationale, however, some students said they chose not to take summer classes in 2012 because of the cost, and instructors have noticed smaller class sizes. ... After having a cesarean section to deliver her first child, it was important to Tara Hoger to carry out her next labor as naturally as possible. Like many mothers who desire a vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), she had a hard time finding support from the medical community on her decision. She ended up having an at-home natural birth, which she described as “incredible.” Until recently, Pullman Regional Hospital and Gritman Medical Center allowed VBAC deliveries. It was decided earlier this year that as of July 2, neither will continue to perform them.