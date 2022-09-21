For purveyors of produce, crafts and other goods, a small market every Tuesday in Moscow serves as an opportunity to gain exposure for their businesses. The Tuesday Community Market at the Latah County Fairgrounds is nearing the end of its season. The small-scale market is intended to provide valuable learning experience for its vendors, said Iris Mayes, small farms and horticulture educator at UI Extension. New farmers can try their hand at selling produce, she said. Artists can showcase their handmade crafts with few restrictions. ... In Pullman, a shortage of bus drivers may soon begin impacting school activities. With field trips, away games and other extracurricular activities locked in, the Pullman School District has been scrambling to fill gaps in its bus schedule. According to Executive Director of Operations Joe Thornton, two regular routes are currently vacant. “Eventually a driver will get sick and we’re going to have to cancel something,” he said.
Washington State University students, alumni and administrators packed the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center for what was as much a remembrance of the late WSU president as it was a grand opening of the building. Jordan Frost, president of the Associated Students of WSU, had tears in his eyes as he remembered his interactions with Floyd, who presided over the university from 2007 until 2015, when he died of complications from colon cancer. Guests toured the $16 million, 16,000-square-foot building before and after the program, exploring the four knowledge rooms, which are dedicated to different cultures represented at the university and adorned with artwork and murals. ... Despite the city of Colfax deeming its haunted hospital on the hill unsafe for tours and ghost hunts earlier this year, the chills and thrills will go on. A structural engineer from Spokane informed the city’s Downtown Association, the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital.
Eleven Moscow High School students will be making their way to Mexico for an annual rescue mission of sea turtles. The students will go to La Gloria beach, near Puerto Vallarta, for nine days to save thousands of sea turtle hatchlings. The species of turtle is Olive Ridley, and it became endangered in Mexico because of poachers and natural predators. However, because of volunteers like the members of the Environmental Club, their numbers are improving. ... Two teachers within one building in Genesee school are both state finalists for a national award, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Wendy Moore, superintendent of Genesee Joint School District, nominated third-grade teacher Donna Wommack, and fifth-grade teacher Tauna Johnson for the honor.