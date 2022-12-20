2021 One year ago

The Pullman Fire Department responded to more emergency calls in 2021 than it has in any of the past 10 years. The department responded to 2,921 calls for both fire and EMS emergencies, according to data provided by Chief Mike Heston. At one point, it was on pace to break 3,000 calls until activity slowed down toward the end of the year. The next closest year is in 2017 when the department received 2,889 calls. Heston said the reason behind the increase is simple: The city keeps growing.

2017 Five years ago

