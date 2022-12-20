The Pullman Fire Department responded to more emergency calls in 2021 than it has in any of the past 10 years. The department responded to 2,921 calls for both fire and EMS emergencies, according to data provided by Chief Mike Heston. At one point, it was on pace to break 3,000 calls until activity slowed down toward the end of the year. The next closest year is in 2017 when the department received 2,889 calls. Heston said the reason behind the increase is simple: The city keeps growing.
Capt. Paul Kwiatkowski is one of the most recognizable officers in the Moscow Police Department after 23 years with the office. That time comes to a close today, Kwiatkowski’s official last day with the department. Kwiatkowski joined the department in 1994 as a reserve officer after 20 years in the military. After two years of working one shift a week, former Chief Dan Weaver offered him a full-time position as a patrol officer. ... When Jo Bohna bought her house on East F Street in Moscow, she said it was known by many as the “Christmas light house.” Not only did its previous owners go all out with lights during the holiday season, the couple left them up all year. Since purchasing the now 103-year-old house in December 2001, she has continued the holiday season tradition, although the lights go out when the holidays are over.
A $1 million gift from businessman Ed Schweitzer and his wife Beatriz is expected to add high-tech amenities and services to Lewiston’s new downtown library. “It has the potential to reach everyone in the Lewiston community,” said Lewiston Library Director Alexa Eccles. The donation will be added to other private and public funds being used to renovate a 120-year-old building at the corner of Fifth and D streets into the library’s new home.