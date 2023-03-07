William “Bill” Hamlett was a superb judge, according to his friends and colleagues, but not in the way one might expect. For decades, he worked in the legal system, first as private attorney, then as public defender, prosecutor, magistrate judge and eventually as Idaho Senior Judge until his passing, all the while seeking to understand the so-called troublemakers who sat before him, many of whom he found himself relating to. On Feb. 3, Hamlett died peacefully at home after living for decades with several different cancers including stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, lung cancer, small cell Hodgkin lymphoma, throat cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 79. ... Skyrocketing fuel prices are expected to add an unexpected burden on farmers as they prepare for spring planting this year. “Some farmers already have fuel locked in and delivered to their farm for spring planting,” said Tim McGreevy, chief executive office for the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council in Moscow.
It is rare that someone in need of medical attention falls or loses consciousness in an open space. More often than not, EMTs and paramedics are often asked to perform life-saving measures in tight areas, like bathrooms or the back of an ambulance. Moscow EMS Coordinator Pam Rogers said EMTs and paramedics are trained to work in such spaces, but that does not mean it is easy. The Moscow EMS Division received a ZOll Autopulse machine — a portable device that does CPR compressions on a patient while EMTs and paramedics work to stabilize the person. ... After nearly two-and-a-half years spent behind the walls of California detention centers, an African man seeking asylum in the U.S. and being represented by legal counsel from the University of Idaho College of Law has been released, UI law professor Kate Evans told the Daily News. Mumin Abass came to the U.S. in 2015 seeking asylum from his home country of Ghana, where he said he faced persecution for his sexuality. He was released on bond from the Adelanto Detention Center in California after 1,017 days of imprisonment, Evans said.
Pro Day couldn’t have gone much better for members of the Washington State football team in Pullman, as multiple athletes put up eye-popping numbers. The day got off to a solid start when right tackle Wade Jacobson soared in the vertical leap. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Jacobson, who participated in the college all-star game this offseason, jumped 38 inches. “A lot of people didn’t expect that probably from a lineman,” Jacobson said. “I was just feeling good and I knew what I was going to hit and I’m just glad I came out here and hit it.” ... Lena Whitmore Principal Kendra McMillan is not a principal who leads from her office. Her goal is to visit every classroom at least once a week and every morning she can greet each one of the school’s 300 children by name. Her personal dedication to students earned her this year’s Idaho Gem Award for exceptional administrative leadership in the state. “She is an amazing leader not only for Lena Whitmore but for the region and state as well,” said Deb Long, regional coordinator for the Idaho Building Capacity Project.