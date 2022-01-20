2021 One year ago
The Moscow School Board voted to begin moving schools to four days of in-person instruction starting March 22 in a special meeting held to address the prospect. Since the start of the school year, students in Moscow schools attended school in a hybrid model with in-person classes two days a week while receiving instruction online for the remaining three days. The strategy was implemented in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. … The Whitman County Commissioners voted to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to change course on his COVID-19 recovery plan, which they believe will harm the county’s health and economy. Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan includes grouping counties into regions and requiring those regions to meet certain metrics before COVID-19 regulations are relaxed. Whitman County is part of the east region along with Spokane County and seven others.
2017 Five years ago
A group of about 40 students, faculty and community members gathered at the University of Idaho’s Hartung Theatre to pledge to stand up for and protect inclusion, participation and compassion for all. Together they stood, a closely huddled united front with flickering candles. They spoke of their hopes, their fears, their experiences, but above all, how the Hartung Theatre had become a place of sanctuary for them. The Ghostlight Project, a national event with some international participants, took place outside more than 700 theaters around the world, as participants lit candles to create a light for “dark times ahead,” according to the program’s website.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman High School sophomore Rachit Singh recently won $1,000 for himself and $1,000 for the PHS math department when he competed in the American Mathematical Society’s Who Wants to Be a Mathematician competition in Boston. Singh was invited to the event — part of the annual Joint Mathematics Meetings attended by more than 6,000 mathematicians — based on his score on a qualifying test, which included questions in algebra, trigonometry, probability and math history. ... It’s taken two years of constant training, but Washington State University alumnus Drew Polley ran in the Houston 2012 Olympic Marathon Trials, taking 21st overall with a time of 2:14:58. Polley needed to place among the top three men to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London this August, but his time was a personal record.