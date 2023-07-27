How communities react to the spread of COVID-19 likely depends on what the government says, whether people trust the government and where people lean politically. A team led by University of Idaho researchers has the data to back that up. That team, led by UI mathematics professor Benjamin Ridenhour, completed a study that was published in the academic journal PLOS One.
2018 Five years ago
Junior high and high school students from Okinawa, Japan, gathered in Pullman to learn a bit about American culture, and they improved their English-speaking skills along the way. The Washington State University College of Education hosted 67 students as part of the annual Okinawa American Language and Culture Camp, where the students learn English, American culture and experience the American university system for about two weeks during the summer in Pullman and the surrounding area. ... Children and adults have respectfully donated and taken books from Melinda Stockton’s Little Free Library outside her Moscow home for the past four years. But last weekend, Stockton checked on the “library” — roughly four times the size of a mailbox and located on the edge of her property where a mailbox would commonly be found — and discovered the container of dog treats, a guestbook, a stack of bookmarks, a couple of sticky note pads and two pens were stolen. While the stolen items will not break her bank, Stockton said it is the audacity of the thefts that annoyed her. “It’s so trivial,” Stockton said. “It’s not worth mentioning. It’s just the principle.”
2013 10 years ago
The federal government owns more than half of Idaho’s land — land that Idaho legislators see as a potential multi-million dollar revenue-generator for Idaho public schools. The Idaho Legislature approved a resolution asking the federal government to transfer a portion of its lands over to the state, in part because timber sales from that land could provide up to $75 million dollars annually for Idaho education. ... Since Steve and Margo Balzarini were married 42 years ago, the Colfax couple has taken life by storm. The Balzarinis, both 64, have spent the past four decades raising their son, Ben, caring for a total of five greyhounds, enjoying a mutual love of history, traveling the world and serving the Colfax community. Steve and Margo met when they were undergraduates at Montana State University and were married in 1971. Margo said they were both born at the same hospital in Great Falls, Mont., about two months apart, and their parents were neighbors, though they didn’t know each other at the time.