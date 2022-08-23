A Pullman nonprofit formed to improve the city’s core is ready to hire a full-time executive director it hopes will take on the daily task of making downtown a more welcoming and vibrant place to visit. The Downtown Pullman Association received a $37,750 grant from the Washington Main Street Program to hire the new director with the help of matching funds from Washington State University and the city. ... The Pullman City Council approved an application for a FEMA grant to fund two projects along Missouri Flat Creek aimed at preventing major flooding onto the city’s streets. One project includes constructing floodwalls along both sides of Missouri Flat Creek, immediately north of the Stadium Way bridge, to prevent the creek from overflowing onto Grand Avenue. It is estimated to cost $500,000. The other project includes removal of the remainder of an old car wash that sits directly above Missouri Flat Creek and which is a bottleneck during flood events.
Children and their parents gathered in front of the Moscow Public Library just as the “Great American Eclipse” was getting underway. Bailey Gillreath-Brown and Stacie Echanove, both library employees, performed a short skit to explain to the young children what exactly was causing the natural phenomenon unfolding overhead. “Look at me, I’m the sun,” Echanove said as she stretched her arms out. “And I’m the moon,” Gillreath-Brown said as she jumped in front of Echanove in order to block out the “sun.” ... Comfort, community and change are the foundation of a new type of community imagined — and in construction — by a team of Washington State University students which answered the call for smart and sensible solar housing. That call came in the form of an acceptance letter from the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2017 Solar Decathlon competition in January, and with less than two months left to make their dream homes a reality, the 24-member team has big work to do in its little community.
Potlatch School District teachers teamed up with the University of Idaho and NASA to put on a children’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) program. “This is one of our largest turn-outs, we have about 80 students,” said Shandy Lam, program specialist for the Summer of Innovation Grant, which funded the camp. The UI’s NASA Space Grant Consortium was awarded the grant in 2010, which allowed them to set up space camps in Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada. The students did several projects including hot air balloon launching, rocket launching and Mars landings. ... Potlatch science teacher Laura Wommack will walk into her first day of class wearing traditional Indian attire, which she hopes will spark some questions from her students. “It’s a salwar kameez, it’s what less traditional Indian women wear,” said Wommack, who taught for five weeks at A.K. Ghosh Memorial School in Kolkata (Calcutta), India. She said she returned to Idaho this summer with a better understanding of herself.