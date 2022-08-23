2021 One year ago

A Pullman nonprofit formed to improve the city’s core is ready to hire a full-time executive director it hopes will take on the daily task of making downtown a more welcoming and vibrant place to visit. The Downtown Pullman Association received a $37,750 grant from the Washington Main Street Program to hire the new director with the help of matching funds from Washington State University and the city. ... The Pullman City Council approved an application for a FEMA grant to fund two projects along Missouri Flat Creek aimed at preventing major flooding onto the city’s streets. One project includes constructing floodwalls along both sides of Missouri Flat Creek, immediately north of the Stadium Way bridge, to prevent the creek from overflowing onto Grand Avenue. It is estimated to cost $500,000. The other project includes removal of the remainder of an old car wash that sits directly above Missouri Flat Creek and which is a bottleneck during flood events.

2017 Five years ago

