2021 One year ago
The coronavirus pandemic has hampered but not stopped the efforts of the region’s two commercial passenger airports to add new routes. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport wants direct flights to Denver and Boise while the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is seeking nonstop service to Seattle or another West Coast destination, as well as Boise. Currently, Pullman has two daily round-trip, nonstop flights to Seattle, and Lewiston has two or three round-trip, direct flights a day to Salt Lake City depending on the day of the week. … The long-term recovery group aiding Malden and Pine City residents affected by last fall’s devastating fire is disappointed that FEMA has denied individual funding for those residents. FEMA wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday that said it is denying his request for individual assistance for households affected by the Babb Road Wildfire that destroyed 80 percent of buildings in the two towns. According to the FEMA letter, the agency determined “that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance.” The Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Group said on its Facebook page it is “deeply disappointed” with this decision.
2017 Five years ago
The Moscow Board of Adjustment met for more than three and a half hours and heard public testimony from a packed council chambers at City Hall before deciding to reject a conditional use permit for a downtown auto service and repair center. The permit would have allowed the business to operate in a rear tenant space of 407 S. Washington St. with vehicular access from the rear alley. Many of those in attendance argued for the rejection of the permit because of the potential for noise and increased congestion in the area. ... By the time the boys on the Pullman basketball team step foot in their first class of the day, they’ve already spent time in the gym knocking down 50 pre-practice free throws, a routine coach Craig Brantner uses to ensure his players are sharp at the line during game situations. That’s exactly what they were in an 85-73 win over Cheney in the opening round of the Washington Class 2A District 7 tournament at the Hound Pound. Pullman (15-5) hit 18 of its 22 attempts in the fourth quarter (29 of 35 for the game) to hold off the Blackhawks’ second-half comeback
2012 10 years ago
Little girls had a chance to show off their favorite princess dresses at the second annual Royal Tea Party at the Whitman County Library in Colfax. “It’s like Halloween all over again,” said Stephanie Rohrbaugh-Ayers, mother of Aviana, 4, and Ilyra, 1. “A lot of girls want to dress up as princesses or fairies, and this gives them an opportunity to do it in public again.” When she told her daughters about the tea party, Rohrbaugh-Ayers said Aviana ran straight to her dress-up closet to pick out her wardrobe. ... Moscow Police are investigating related cases of graffiti found on multiple areas of the Moscow Junior High School building and the Eastside Marketplace. Red graffiti was reported on the back side of the school field house, as well as at the rear of the main building near the kitchen and boiler room. Clean-up cost more than $250. Lehmitz said the graffiti there matches with spray paint on the back wall of the Eastside Marketplace. Removal there is estimated at $100 and about $1,000 for a vehicle parked that was also tagged.