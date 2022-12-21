The Moscow City Council finalized more details about its new grant programs using American Rescue Act Plan dollars to fund affordable housing, small businesses and nonprofits. The federal government is allocating $5.5 million in rescue act funds to Moscow for COVID-19 relief. It received the first half of that money in June and will receive the second half in summer 2022. The city is allocating $750,000 for small businesses and nonprofits in Moscow city limits that saw adverse economic effects because of COVID-19. This includes a reduction in revenue or increases in expenses. ... Three Moscow businessmen last week bought a historic building on the corner of Moscow’s Third and Main streets. According to a news release, Andrew Crapuchettes, Aaron Rench and Nate Wilson formed Davids Building LLC and closed on the 302 S. Main St. building that was owned by Barry Tassler and currently houses Champions Bar. The Davids’ Building was built in the late 19th century and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. It originally housed Davids’ department store. It is listed at $2.1 million on the website for local real estate office Key Properties.
Pullman’s newest cafe encourages dog owners to bring their canine companions when they visit. The Naughty Dog Cafe opened its doors Nov. 3 at 317 E. Main St., said owner Andrea Tubens. Tubens said when she set out to start her own business, she wanted to create a space where she would feel welcomed. While many cafes don’t expressly prohibit dogs, Tubens said, it never felt totally acceptable when she would visit businesses with her dog. ... After nearly 50 years working in banking, Barbara Bates is ready to enjoy her retirement. Barbara and her husband, Bob, have lived in Whitman County since the 1960s, first in Tekoa and then Colton, where Bob got a job teaching at a local high school. Together, they raised two children, Chris, now 43, and Nick, 38, in Colton. “We didn’t move far from home,” Bob said. “Barbara grew up in Spokane, and I grew up in Pullman.”
Peggy Lynd opened a plastic bag resting on her kitchen counter and, like clockwork, her tiny dog Diesel rushed over to investigate. Diesel, a nearly year-old rat terrier mix, lifted his front paws off the ground and danced on his hind legs as Lynd held a bacon- and cheese-flavored treat over his nose. Lynd, a lifelong Troy resident, has spent some of her free time making dog treats from scratch and then selling them at local craft shows and markets. The five dogs who live with her and Don Nickles at their rural home serve as the official taste-testers for Peg’s Pup Treats. ... Conversations and the aroma of homemade holiday food filled the Great Room of the 1912 Center on Saturday evening during the fourth annual community holiday dinner. The event, founded and organized by Moscow High School senior Molly Jennings, provided a free traditional holiday meal to more than 100 people. “It does provide a lot of people with a big Christmas, or holiday dinner that they may not otherwise be able to have around that time of the year,” Jennings said.