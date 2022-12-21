2021 One year ago

The Moscow City Council finalized more details about its new grant programs using American Rescue Act Plan dollars to fund affordable housing, small businesses and nonprofits. The federal government is allocating $5.5 million in rescue act funds to Moscow for COVID-19 relief. It received the first half of that money in June and will receive the second half in summer 2022. The city is allocating $750,000 for small businesses and nonprofits in Moscow city limits that saw adverse economic effects because of COVID-19. This includes a reduction in revenue or increases in expenses. ... Three Moscow businessmen last week bought a historic building on the corner of Moscow’s Third and Main streets. According to a news release, Andrew Crapuchettes, Aaron Rench and Nate Wilson formed Davids Building LLC and closed on the 302 S. Main St. building that was owned by Barry Tassler and currently houses Champions Bar. The Davids’ Building was built in the late 19th century and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. It originally housed Davids’ department store. It is listed at $2.1 million on the website for local real estate office Key Properties.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you