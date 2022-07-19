2021 One year ago
Favorable wind conditions and higher humidity levels helped crews make progress on several wildfires around the region. “We’ve had a couple of very nice days. The weather has definitely been in our favor,” said Chelsea Kallery, a public information officer with the Pacific Northwest Team 3, which is working the Lick Creek/Dry Gulch Fire west of Asotin. Across the border in Idaho, weather conditions also helped crews expand containment lines around the Snake River Complex south of Lewiston.
2017 Five years ago
Alfred Allen can often be seen cruising around town or down the Latah Trail in his recumbent quad, shiny streamers flapping in the wind. Other times he can be found parked outside One World Cafe as he enjoys his daily cup of coffee. His recumbent quad is hard to miss. The recumbent quad is quite the sight. The four fat tires more resemble those of a small motorized bike than the average pedal bike. The fully covered top keeps Allen’s entire body safe from the elements and the tall pole attached to the back features a shiny flag and streamers that catch the summer sun rays as he speeds by.
2012 10 years ago
The Moscow Farmers Market is moving to Main Street beginning Aug. 4. Members of the Moscow City Council spent part of the night’s five-and-a-half-hour-long meeting deliberating the feasibility and popularity of moving the 35-year-old market — the oldest in Idaho — from its current home in the South Jackson Street parking lot to Main Street one block east. Councilors unanimously voted in favor of the move around 12:20 a.m. ... The sacrifice of a relaxing summer at home is a small price to pay for 23 high school students from north-central Idaho who are getting a head start at college this month thanks to Bridge Idaho Upward Bound at the University of Idaho. An all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., New York and other East Coast cities doesn’t hurt, either. The students from Lapwai, Orofino, Kamiah and Kooskia have been staying in dorm rooms on the UI campus since early this month and are learning about college life, financial responsibility, social justice issues, world cultures and literature.