Roughly two years after its creation, several recommendations from the Idaho Behavioral Health Council could soon be making changes to mental health care processes if approved by the state legislature. Of IBCH’s nine recommendations in its 2021-24 strategic action plan, several focused on addressing unmet behavioral health needs for children, increasing behavioral health providers in the state and reducing the number of patients who begin their treatment through the criminal justice system by directing them to treatment programs. ... If America really envisions itself as a post-racial country that values diversity, it needs to work harder to make sure everyone feels valued. This is one of the lessons Washington State University assistant professor Amir Gilmore discussed during his presentation to the League of Women Voters of Pullman. Gilmore is a professor of Cultural Studies and Social Thought in Education. He said sometimes people think there is not enough space for everybody, and that the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion only benefit certain people. Gilmore said that is not true.
The Port of Whitman County will receive a $198,000 grant to fund planning for the replacement of the Boyer Park dock, located just below the Lower Granite Lock and Dam on the Snake River. The funds are part of more than $115 million in grants awarded to 276 projects throughout the state by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. According to the board, the grant will go toward planning and design for new docks, pilings and utility systems at the Boyer Park Marina, which were built in the 1970s. The port has agreed to contribute $77,000 in matching funds to the project, bringing the total to $275,000, according to a document from the board.
After five years of expanding the University of Idaho Women’s Center, experiencing the highlight of her career, and celebrating the center’s 40th anniversary, Heather Shea Gasser will be stepping down as director. When Shea Gasser came to UI from the University of Arizona in February 2008, she described the Women’s Center director position as a perfect fit because it aligned her personal, political and professional values. ... Moscow City Attorney Randy Fife announced his resignation after accepting the same position in his hometown of Idaho Falls. Fife, 57, who has been the city’s attorney for the past 16 years, said he was offered the job in Idaho Falls last week after interviewing with the city’s mayor and council Jan. 24. He said Idaho Falls hasn’t had a position for a city attorney for the past several years. “So that’s an opportunity to set up a law office for them,” said Fife, adding, “It’s closer to where our children are now.”