2021 One year ago

A new wheelchair-accessible playground at Lena Whitmore Elementary School opened to students and the broader Moscow community. The school’s principal, Kendra McMillan, said the project to construct an Americans with Disabilities Act-friendly playground on school grounds was four years in the making. “At the time, our Parent Advisory Team was looking for a new capital project to benefit the school, and we just happened to have a kindergartener in a wheelchair,” she said. “We noticed it was really tough for her to get into the different sections of the playground.” … Under a cloudy, but temporarily dry sky, Hope Belschner, 19, took to a chilly outdoor stage with her Irish dance troupe at the Latah County Fair in Moscow. The performance was among just a handful for her in a year where public gatherings have been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Belschner, an instructor and choreographer for the group from Rince Na Gra School of Irish Dance in Moscow. The Irish dancers were among hundreds of people at the Latah County Fair, which featured 4-H exhibits, food vendors, commercial booths and carnival rides.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you