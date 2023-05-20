The “show” has once again returned to St. Mary’s Catholic Parish School in Moscow, and the students are ready. The twice-yearly musical performances, one at Christmas and another in the spring, are a staple at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish School and involve the whole school, said music teacher Nikki Crathorne. St. Mary’s School includes students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions that put limits on the school’s band and theater efforts, the school will bring back its spring show, “The Lion King,” in person. ... The mountain biking trails outside of Moscow have seen an increase in younger riders during the past two years since the Palouse Composite Mountain Bike Team was founded in 2020. In those two years, the group has grown to have 29 riders and eight coaches, said Matt Pollard, one of the head coaches. They have attended competitions across Washington, where a number of local riders have placed within the top five.
2018 Five years ago
Hundreds of vendors, artists, musicians and admirers converged on Pullman’s downtown corridor Saturday to celebrate the city’s 9th annual ArtWalk. Oil paintings, handmade instruments and scrap metal sculptures are just a small sample of the works that were on display throughout downtown. Joanna Bailey, chair of the Pullman Arts Commission, said this year’s event featured more than 37 artists with 27 local merchant locations hosting displays. ... To prepare for the challenges of “kitten season,” the Humane Society of the Palouse hosted its first annual “kitten shower” at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Kitten season, as humane societies nationwide have dubbed it, occurs during the spring months, when local animal shelters become flooded with hundreds of kittens. Sandra Kelly, a board member with the humane society, said the start of kitten season can vary from year to year, but it essentially follows spring weather or when, as Kelly put it, “a young cat’s fancy turns to love and kittens.”
2013 10 years ago
About 50 Franklin Elementary students spent lunch recess digging through bags of trash to find and sort recyclable and reusable items. The activity, called a waste/recycling audit, is part of Franklin Elementary School’s application for Washington Green Schools certification. Washington Green Schools is a nonprofit organization that challenges students and educators to create a sustainable learning environment through educational activities. Participants in the waste/recycling audit were members of Franklin Elementary’s recycling art club, called the Recycling Green Foxes. ... Briana Surfus knows how to make an introduction. When she entered the world of hydroplane racing two years ago, the 10-year-old from Albion dominated out of the gates, winning rookie of the year honors while finishing as the top racer in her classification two years running. “I’ve won a lot of (races). I’ve got second and third a few times,” Briana, now 12, said. “If I finish second or third, I mean it’s fine — I want to keep winning though.” Of all the races she has won, nothing can replicate the feeling of her first victory.