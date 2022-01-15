2021 One year ago
Thanks to the work and skill of a local volunteer paramedic Darren Smith, firefighters and EMTs at two fire stations in Moscow can enjoy custom, banquet-style wooden tables. Stations 1 and 3 in Moscow now use the tables for meeting, eating, commiserating and virtually every gathering that happens in each station. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson estimated the two tables, emblazoned with logos under clear epoxy representing the stations and local emergency crews, would have cost the department about $4,000 each. Smith, with the help of some friends, built and refinished the tables at no cost as a goodwill gesture to the department where he got his start. ... Washington State University swimmer Chloe Larson posted a Gibb Pool record, with a 22.70 time to win the 50-yard freestyle, during the Cougars’ 140-118 loss to Utah. Larson, from Rapid City, S.D., broke the mark set in 2018 by Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck, who then swam for Stanford. Larson also won in the 100 free.
2017 Five years ago
DiscoverE’s Future City Competition — a national, nonprofit educational program — challenges sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders to design and create cities of the future. This year’s theme is “The Power of Public Space.” Five teams from the Moscow and Richland area competed at a sub-regional competition in the PACCAR Building on the Washington State University campus. But it was a team of seventh-grade girls from Moscow Middle School that came out on top, outscoring everyone, landing first place and a $1,000 prize to pay for travel expenses. The team also received the people’s choice award for Best Moving Part — a working fan that powered their police and fire stations. The girls, Defne Yuksel, 13; Nicole Xiao, 12; Ellie Pimentel, 11; and Aneesha Shrestha, 12, designed the colorful city of Mariposa, a city free of fossil fuels and boasting an electromagnetic bullet train and lots of public spaces.
2012 10 years ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day brought with it a blanket of fresh snow that covered most of the Palouse. But volunteers through Washington State University’s Center for Civic Engagement were not deterred, heading out to celebrate the annual day of service despite the weather. “We think it’s very important for our students and our communities to get involved with celebrating the holiday by doing service,” said Felicia Gaskins, associate vice president of WSU’s Office of Equity and Diversity. She cited the famous King quote: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” WSU senior Nick Montanari had to dig his car out of a snowdrift in order to sort food for Pullman’s Community Action Center, but he said the effort was worth it. He has spent his past three MLK Jr. holidays volunteering through WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement. ... Winter has caught up with the Palouse and, with a foot of snow accumulation being a conservative prediction by the National Weather Service, local agencies are keeping close watch the skies. “We’ve had guys out over the weekend already a couple times,” said Tyler Palmer, Moscow streets and fleets manager, of snow removal efforts in the city. “They’re already on the berm removal downtown and moving through.”