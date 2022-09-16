2021 One year ago

After more than four decades working in city and county government, Latah County Auditor, Clerk and Recorder Henrianne Westberg announced she plans to step away a year before the end of her second term for personal reasons. Westberg, who turns 70 next year, said she has been working for the county and city in various capacities since she was 26. She took her first job with the county in 1977, typing out registration forms for the Department of Motor Vehicles on a typewriter. She said it was just a year after she first moved to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho. She soon married a local farmer and never left. ... Malden received a nearly $1 million boost toward its goal of building a new facility to house a fire station, city clerk’s office and post office. The Washington Department of Commerce announced this week that it has awarded Malden a $900,000 grant for the building in addition to $30,000 for park upgrades.

2017 Five years ago

